Enjoy a summer of adventure and discovery at Stockwood

Families can play with dinosaurs, build puppets, join the circus and get up close and personal with creepy crawlies at Stockwood Discovery Centre this summer.

Visitors are promised a new journey of discovery every week from Thursday July 26 to Sunday August 19. There will be live shows, unique performances, arts and crafts workshops, activities and whole lot more fun.

It begins with Discover Dinosaurs. Families can sit down with energetic professional storyteller Mike Dodsworth for enthralling stone-aged stories, followed by dinosaur arts and crafts and a lively and interactive dinosaur show from ground-breaking fantasy theatre company Los Kaos.

See a spellbinding, interactive puppetry performance from a pair of wonderful wanderers, followed by a fireside tale from Grandad and puppet-making fun from Thursday August 2. Then join Professor Strange for his unique magic show, make juggling balls and then use them in a jam-packed circus skills workshop from Thursday 9 to Sunday August 12.

The last week of the action-packed series of events you can join a bug-tastic adventure to learn all about insects and how important they are to our planet.

Tickets are £9 each. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 for details. Special Little Stock Lunchboxes are also available.