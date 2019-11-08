Art conference explores how Luton can be more accessible for disabled residents

Luton residents are invited to explore how the town can be made more accessible for people who identify as disabled.

The conference is part of the Bus Lane Archaeology Exhibition by artists Sew N Sew, Mary Hearne and Jakub Rokita. Sew N Sew uses the objects she collects along the Luton Busway – a primary route of access to the town centre on a mobility scooter.

A Departure Lounge spokeswoman, said: “To complement the exhibition, this one-day symposium on Tuesday, November 12, will introduce the social model of disability with a keynote presentation by Barbara Lisicki of Shape Arts.

“It is an opportunity for those who identify as disabled, along with artists, curators, venues, event managers and anyone else with an interest to share knowledge about access to the arts in the community.

“Organised by independent curator Caroline Wallace, the conference is supported by Arts Council England, Luton Borough Council and The Culture Trust, Luton.

“It will include a private viewing of the exhibition Bus Lane Archaeology.

“On the evening of Saturday, November 9, there will be a last chance for members of the public to see the exhibition at Departure Lounge, meet the artists and view new work created during the run of the show.

“The centrepiece of the exhibition is a captivating and ever-expanding group of soft doll-like figurines by Sew N Sew, in collaboration with Mary Hearne.

“This series, entitled Indenti-kit, uses found objects, photos, text and textiles to create highly individual identities for Luton’s residents and visitors based on participants descriptions of themselves in just ten words.

“Jakub Rokita’s film In Transit – recently commissioned by Revoluton Arts – was made in and around the Luton Busway and will provide additional context for the project.”

Conference: Adapting Luton for Access to the Arts, Tuesday November 12, 11am – 4.30pm. Entry is free.

You can meet the artists on November 9 from 6pm - 8pm at the Hat Factory. Entry is free.