Beat Jugglers release charity single for Luton’s NOAH

A kind-hearted band has released a new single to help a Luton charity which touched the heart of one of its members.

The Beat Jugglers, a “five piece live dance collective” have created their new track ‘Better Days’ in aid of NOAH Enterprise, which provides support for the homeless.

The band decided to give something back to NOAH, because it once helped one of their members, DJ Tech (David George), inspiring him to “change his direction” in life.

The band said: “This track is inspired by an experience that our band leader Tech had over 20 years ago.

“After returning to Luton and down on his luck with nowhere else to turn, it was NOAH that supported him with a couple of bags of food and furnishing for his empty room.

“Their help gave him some real hope to move forward, and now he has an opportunity to give them something back - with your help.

“Please download a copy of the track and whatever you choose to pay will be donated to NOAH.”

The band consists of DJ Tech (beats and percussion), JJW Joe Wiggins (pianist/ pads), Phil Earle (bass, dub man/manager), Nikki-Neon (vocals), and Mad Mick (sax).

To download the track, visit: https://beatjugglers.bandcamp.com/releases