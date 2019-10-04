Bus Lane Archaeology art exhibition raises awareness about disability in Luton

Three Luton artists are collaborating in an evolving exhibition which focuses on the ‘constraints and opportunities of the day-to-day lives of disabled people navigating the urban landscape’.

Mary Hearne, Jakub Rokita, and Sew N Sew present Bus Lane Archaeology from October 5 to November 9 at the Departure Lounge, Bute Street.

Organised in collaboration with independent curator, Caroline Wallace, artists Sew N Sew, Mary Hearne and Jakub Rokita will use found objects to create “extraordinary new work, examining themes of identity”.

The exhibition is inspired by the daily experiences of Sew N Sew, who uses the objects she collects along the Luton Busway – a primary route of access to the centre on a mobility scooter .

The centrepiece will be an ever-expanding group of soft, doll-like figurines by Sew N Sew (Indenti-kit 4 Collective Action).

On October 14, from 2pm-5pm, curator Caroline Wallace and artist Sew N Sew will also run a pop-up stall at Luton’s bus station where they will gather impressions from passers-by that will inspire new Indenti-kit sculptures.

Launch reception: Saturday, October 5, 6pm - 8pm.