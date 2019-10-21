Cali-R brings four very different nights to Dunstable

Dunstable’s renowned Cali-R events move into top gear with four very different nights in the run-up to the New Year.

First up is promoter Sid Hudson’s reggae, ska and Mod night, which has become a favourite on the Cali-R calendar. Sid will be sharing decks duties with special guest DJ Andy Chesham, and the duo will be adding 60s and Northern soul to the mix at the United Services Club, High Street South, Dunstable, on Friday, October 25.

Angelo Starr, front right, with The Team

Tickets, at £10, are available from Vinyl Revelations, Andy’s record shop in Cheapside, Luton (01582 876391); Big Stuff menswear, 4 Queensway, Dunstable (01582 666678); or online at www.cali-r.com.

The following Friday Sid is promoting The Crown Revisited, featuring Colin Watts, at The New Crown, High Street North, Dunstable.

Colin, who has been a live/radio DJ for nearly 40 years, was a popular draw during a nine-year residency at the pub from 1985 to 1994.

On November 1, he’ll be playing all the classic soul and funk tunes from that era. Tickets are £6 (£7 on the night) from the usual outlets, as well as from The New Crown.

The music goes live at Christmas Cali-R, with the return of Angelo Starr and the Edwin Starr Band, aka The Team, at Dunstable Conference Centre, High Street North, on Saturday, December 7.

Angelo joined The Team in the early 1990s but when his older brother Edwin died in 2003, it could have been the end for the band. But Angelo, already an accomplished guitarist, bass player, drummer and pianist, took over lead vocals and has carried on his brother’s legacy with a non-stop high-energy show featuring hits such as S.O.S (Stop Her On Sight), Contact, 25 Miles, Happy Radio, War and many more.

Tickets are going well and there are already gig-goers from Holland and Germany coming to the sho

The tickets, priced £16, are available from Vinyl Revelations, Big Stuff and the Cali-R website.

Rounding off the year will be New Year’s Eve Cali-R at the Conference Centre, with Sid seeing in 2020 with a mix of soul, Tamla, ska, Mod and reggae. Tickets are £14 from the usual outlets.