Can Luton singer TOBI MB make it through to grand final at The O2 Arena?

A talented Luton singer is just one performance away from taking to the stage at The O2 Arena, London.

Michael Bhadmus, 31, whose artist name is TOBI MB, has impressed the judges in the Open Mic UK competition, and has his hopes set on winning an album recording session and promotion.

Michael, who works as a mental health nurse, said: “It felt like the perfect platform for me to showcase some of the songs I had written.

“In the next round on November 17, all acts have three minutes and 30 seconds to present a performance in front of a live audience and the panel of judges.

“The judges’ top scorers will progress, alongside the acts with the highest audience votes.

“The O2 performance is the grand final and it’s scheduled for February 1. I would sing a fun and upbeat type of song; I want the audience to go home still humming the song, so I know they’ve really had a good time and that I’ve made a lasting impression.”

The Marsh Farm performer credits his sister for his love of music. He added: “When we were kids, she would sing to me at any opportunity. She was the person that taught me how to play the drums before I began to sing in my church choir.”

Michael thanks DanceVybz school for its support.