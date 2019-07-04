Cap a great London night out with new musical comedy at Soho Theatre

Combine a London night out with the chance to influence a new musical comedy.

Dugout Theatre are presenting their latest experimental show Mr Strings vs MC Spitta - A Work in Progress at the Soho Theatre from Thursday (July 11) to Friday (12).

Audience feedback will help shape the development of the play.

It features Barty Strings, and when it comes to children's entertainment, nobody does it better.

He has it all - the tailcoat, the instruments, the hair. Every kid within a five-mile radius of the Kings Road wants Barty for their party - until MC Spitta comes along.

Spitta is a grime-based, genre-hopping, party-rocking, show-stopping rogue of raw talent and he’s quickly becoming the talk of the Kensington playgrounds.

With Mr Strings losing business and Spitta conveniently picking it up, a fierce duel is soon under way.

The show stars Kiell Smith-Bynoe from BBC One’s Ghosts.

The one-hour performance starts at 10.15pm at the Dean Street theatre, leaving plenty of time to catch the last train home.

Suitable for 16 years and over. Tickets start at £13.

