Channel 4 and Naked Television looking for ‘Luton men who want to be fathers’ for new TV show

Naked Television is in casting with Channel 4 on ‘Parents to Be’, a new series in which single women who want to have a baby are helped by experts to meet men who wish to conceive and parent a child - and they are looking for male applicants from Luton.

In an age when women and men are increasingly looking at alternative ways to start a family, ‘co-parent’ introduction apps and Facebook groups are proliferating, with over 70,000 UK co-parenting profiles registered online.

However, co-parent matching across the world is currently unregulated and unvetted, with most websites simply allowing people write profiles and contact each other independently. In Parents To Be, a team of world experts in child welfare and parenting are drawing up a comprehensive matching programme designed to help the potential co-parents assess each other fully for their suitability as matches.

By providing comprehensive assessment and analysis for all the potential co-parents taking part, the series aims to take the guesswork out of finding the perfect parenting partner.

The matching programme’s protocols will be independently reviewed before filming by Dr Reenee Singh, CEO of the Association of Family Therapists and co-director of the Tavistock Family Therapy and Systemic Research Centre.

The project is seeking male applicants: please email info@ParentsTo Be.net for more information.