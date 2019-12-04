Dog Fest tickets on sale now - barking event to be held at Knebworth House

Dog lovers around the home counties will be flocking to Dog Fest - a feast for all things canine.

The ultimate day out for dogs will be heading to Hertfordshire in 2020, as DogFest returns to Knebworth House from 2 – 3 May 2020.

An obstacle course at Dog Fest 2018

Tickets for the paw-some weekend went on sale on Monday, just in time for Christmas stocking fillers.

Every day DogFest sees The Fun Dog Show; a participatory event where your dog can compete across a number of fun categories, leading to the chance to be crowned Best in Show.

Get your pup involved in hay bale racing, test their ability and agility on a variety of courses, and make a splash over at the dog diving pool.

There’s also the chance to visit the Dogs with Jobs area to meet some of the most remarkable working canines in the country and head over to the Hound Hangout to say hello to some of the most famous dogs of Instagram.

For those with younger dogs, the Puppy Zone is the perfect place to teach them some basic skills and introduce them to new sights, sounds and sensations which they’ll experience in everyday life.

Wellbeing and education is at the heart of DogFest 2020, with much of the show content focusing on health and the emotional wellbeing of dogs and their humans. With everything from first aid training, nutrition advice through to the mental health benefits of getting outdoors with your dog.

Supporting the wellbeing focus the obedience ring offers visitors and their dogs a fun and effective activity programme with a positive underlying message – training bonds the human and their canine pals, creating a healthy and happy relationship. This is an aspect of the show which welcomes all breeds and ages, puppies experiencing their first training session, and older dogs who may need a refresher on their existing skills.

For more information about DogFest 2020 and to book tickets visit www.dog-fest.co.uk and follow DogFest on Facebook @ DogFest, Twitter @ DogFestUK and Instagram @ Dog_Fest