Luton actor nets role alongside Game of Thrones star Lena Headey in film

An up-and-coming actor from Luton has netted a role in an independent feature film starring Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, who plays Queen Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO series.

Shahj Miah is among of the cast in 'The Flood' - a feature film also starring Iain Glen, about a refugee's mission to make it to the UK.

Shahj Miah (right) with star Ivanno Jeremiah

In the film, Wendy (Lena Headey), a hardened immigration officer is offered a high-profile asylum case, judged on her ability to quickly and clinically reject applicants. Through her interrogation, she must uncover whether Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) is lying and has a more sinister reason for seeking asylum.

Shahj plays Shakeeb, a refugee in the Calais Jungle, who helps Haile to come to England.

The film is described as a hard-hitting immigration drama and aims to raise awareness of the plight some refugees face.

Shahj said: "I am very excited for my first credited acting role in a feature film. I do not have any professional training but through my efforts and a little bit of luck I have got a supporting role in an independent feature film starring some big names.

"I am also proud to represent the Bengali Muslim community of Luton and break stereotypes on what careers we should pursue. I want to show ethnic minorities that dreams can be possible and you can act, sing and do whatever you like and it’s never too late to pursue what you want.

"I believe this film will raise awareness on issues facing immigration, refugees and asylum seekers and this is very relevant today as news on Brexit dominates the headlines."

The film will be released on June 21, coinciding with World Refugee Day just a day before on June 20.