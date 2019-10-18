Luton entertainment company supports first-of-its-kind musical theatre and cabaret degree

A Luton entertainment company has thrown its weight behind first-of-its-kind degree in musical theatre and cabaret.

The Talent Artistic Group (TAG), based on the Luton Hoo Estate, are a driving force behind a new degree offered at the University of Chichester Conservatoire, that will provide training for a career on stage.

The BA (Hons) Musical Theatre and Cabaret Performance Degree will develop practical skills in Musical Theatre, providing a solid grounding for a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Chief Executive of TAG, Andy Mills-Brown, was approached by the programme leader at the University of Chichester, William Allenby, to support the future of the degree.

Andy said: “We are extremely passionate about cultivating a younger generation and nurturing them to become confident performers. Partnering with the University of Chichester is perfect for us both as we can provide first-hand and real-world industry advice whilst having the first opportunity to offer contracts to talented performers.”

The team at TAG are looking forward to visiting the University of Chichester as keynote speakers, allowing them to provide expertise and advice about breaking in to, and making it in the industry, as well as demonstrating how to carve out a long and happy career in entertainment.

Andy confirmed: “We’ll be working closely with students and tutors to ensure that studying for a degree in Musical Theatre and Cabaret performance will provide graduates with the necessary skills they need to be competitive in a constantly evolving industry.”

William Allenby is grateful to have TAG on-board to support the Musical Theatre and Cabaret degree as he believes that providing students with experience and expertise from a reputable company, with credible and exciting job opportunities after graduation, is the right direction theatre education needs to be heading in.

For more on the course, please visit http://bit.ly/CabaretDegree