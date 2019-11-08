Magicians at the Moat returns to Luton tonight!

Luton magic fans are in for a treat when the Magicians at the Moat returns tonight (November 8).

At 8pm in The Old Moat House, Nunnery Lane, magician Jim McIvor, aka Kanchojim, will bring a new team to the stage to dazzle and entertain the community.

Jim said: “With the success of the last show, we have raised the bar and I am bringing in some of the best magicians I can find, starting with Kash Thakur, who’s considered a modern day version of the late Tommy Cooper.

“Also performing is Shyam Joshi, a skilled member of the Magic Circle who is about to go on tour straight after the Luton show. Finally, myself - Kanchojim - and Nathan Earl will return by popular demand for this blockbuster of a show dedicated to magic.”

Jim, who is keen to build a big magic scene in Luton, added: “Since the last show I have had magicians contacting me asking to be on the next show, so I have had to start an audition and waiting list.”

To book tickets, visit: https://kanchomagic.com/magicians-at-the-moat

You can also pay on the door on Friday night.