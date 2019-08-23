Who will win Luton’s Most Strongest title?

St George’s Square will be the place to be this Bank Holiday Monday as the highly-anticipated Luton’s Most Strongest (LMS) event returns.

The annual charity Strongman and Strongwoman competition features 20 participants, all battling for supremacy as they undertake a series of strength and endurance tasks.

It is all for a good cause as the organising team have selected Luton Foodbank as their nominated charity.

“Team LMS decided to host the charity competition in support of the Luton Foodbank, a local charity that does so much good work to help people in our town,” said Mabz Baig, one of the organisers. “It promises to be a great event and everyone is welcome to join us as top quality athletes compete against one another.”

Luton Foodbank exists to help families and individuals struggling in the town, and the public will also have an opportunity to donate non-perishable food items and learn more about the charity on the day.

Salma Khan, project manager at Luton Foodbank, added: “We would encourage as many people as possible to come down to support Luton’s Most Strongest, as well as make a donation to help the work of the charity.”

Luton Foodbank is also holding two food drives in the upcoming weeks. The first will take place in Sainsbury’s, Bury Park, on August 24, from 9am until 4pm, and the second will be held in Asda, Wigmore, on September 28 from 9am until 5pm.

The charity is looking for volunteers to give out shopping lists and encourage customers to donate an item or two. To volunteer, email volunteer ing@lutonfoodbank.org.uk or call 01582 725838.

People can make a donation to the Foodbank via: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LutonStrongest