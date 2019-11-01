Will Luton model win dream date to Fernando's on ITV's Take Me Out?

A Luton lad will be starring in popular ITV dating show Take Me Out this Saturday, and hopes his hometown will tune in to see if the ladies leave their lights on!

Nathan Esson, 25, will be one of the lads coming down the Love Lift in the popular entertainment show hosted by Paddy McGuinness.

The programme sees 30 girls lined up behind their lighted podiums, as one by one four men come on to the stage, answering questions and taking part in challenges in a bid to win a date.

If the girls like the plucky contestant, they keep their lights on. If not it's 'no likey, no lighty'- and if all podiums are switched off then the poor chap in question will be going home alone.

Now, Nathan is hoping the community will watch on Saturday evening to see if he is lucky enough to win a date.

He said: "I got contacted by the show a few years ago when I was doing quite a lot of modelling, but I was dating someone.

"But last year I had been single since the end of that relationship, so I thought, 'you know what, why not?'

"It was crazy! Paddy is just an all round nice guy, a legend.

"As for the Love Lift - all the boys were bricking it to be honest! They were trying to prep things to say, but I said: 'No, you just have to do it naturally'."

Nathan told the Luton News that some of the girls were complimentary about his figure - he works out a lot at the gym - while there was also a lot of "banter", laughs and innuendos!

He is now planning to watch the show with his mum, Lorna, dad 'Big Ron' and his mates.

But it wasn't all plain sailing.

He said: "For the third round, I was told I had to do a talent but I didn't have much time to prepare.

"I had some lyrics; at home I'd normally have music and put the lyrics to it, but this was the other way round. We had to change the beat!

"But the team and choreographer were amazing. Paddy was also a legend and kept checking up on me because he knew I had to do a talent."

Nathan enjoyed meeting the other lads taking part in the programme, and recently went to Las Vegas with two mates from the show.

The Luton lad commutes to London and is a business development manager for Flight Centre Business Travel, while he still lives with his parents to save money, having recently treated himself to an Audi. He is also credited with winning Mr Luton last year, and was runner up in Mr British Isles 2018.

Nathan enjoys a party and has previously run an events campaign in Ibiza, so he couldn't wait to try and win a date to the wild 'Isle of Fernando's' (its real location is a secret).

The show will air on ITV on Saturday at 7.15pm - and Nathan's parents' home will also like one big party, too!

Nathan said: "It's going to be mad - there'll be 12 lads, the drinks will be flowing, my Instagram will be going mad.

"Shout out to 'Big Ron' for making me the confident lad that I am, shout out to my mum, for raising me, and teaching me right from wrong, and shout out to the lads - I've always kept the same people around me, so that says something."

He added: "I'd definitely recommend applying for the show! You have a whale of a time and hopefully your date goes well and you have a nice little night out!"