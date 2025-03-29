Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place this weekend.

ITV and BBC will split the live coverage over the coming days.

But what are the timings for the matches?

Can you feel it? The magic of the FA Cup is in the air and it is almost time for a trip to Wembley Stadium.

After plenty of rounds of drama and surprises, the historic competition has reached the quarter-final stage. Premier League high-fliers and a Championship stalwart will be in action this weekend.

If you haven’t been able to get tickets - or are simply neutral - you will be wondering how to watch the games at home. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the FA Cup on TV this weekend?

The coverage of the four fixtures will be split between the BBC and ITV over the coming days. All of the quarter-finals will take place on Saturday (March 29) and Sunday (March 30).

Saturday

Fulham vs Crystal Palace (ITV/ STV)

The quarter finals will start on Saturday lunchtime with this match at Craven Cottage. It is live on ITV/ STV and coverage starts at 11.30am - with kick-off at 12.15pm.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest (BBC)

The BBC will be showing all the action from the Amex - and it has caused Gladiators to be moved from the schedule. Coverage will start at 5pm and kick-off is scheduled for 5.15pm.

Sunday

Preston North End vs Aston Villa (BBC)

The FA Cup action will continue at Deepdale on Sunday. BBC’s coverage of the game will start at 1.15pm, ahead of kick-off at 1.30pm.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City (ITV/ STV)

The final game of the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place at the Vitality Stadium. ITV’s broadcast will start at 3.45pm ahead of kick-off at 4.30pm.

Which channel is the FA Cup on this weekend?

As previously mentioned, the BBC and ITV will continue to split coverage of the FA Cup over the quarter-finals weekend. The details for the matches have been announced.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

The match will be live on ITV1/ STV and it will be available to watch on the broadcaster’s streaming service. It will be live on both ITVX and STV Player - depending on where you live.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

The action from the Amex will be brought to you by the BBC. It will be live on BBC One except for Welsh viewers - where it will be on BBC Two Wales.

Viewers can also follow the action on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Preston North End vs Aston Villa

The BBC will be bringing you all the action from Deepdale. It will be live on BBC One and on iPlayer.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Rounding out the weekend will be the match at the Vitality Stadium. ITV has the coverage of this game - with it set to be broadcast on ITV1/ STV as well as on ITVX and STV Player.

Are you planning on watching the FA Cup this weekend? Let me know by email: [email protected].