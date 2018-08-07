Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next month

From outdoor cinema to a much-loved musical, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Annie, Luton Library Theatre, August 10 and 11

The Phoenix Players present the much-loved musical in Luton this week. The show is full of family fun and features songs such as Hard Knock Life, The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow and Easy Street. One of the stars of the show is Sydney, who plays the role of Annie’s faithful pet Sandy. Di Newman from the Phoenix Players said: “This will be Sydney’s first and last starring role for us as at the end of this month he is relocating to the real New York City along with his family. He is very excited and who knows, he may find other stage work there. We will all miss Sydney and wish him bon voyage.”

Details: www.trybooking.co.uk/2871

2 FAMILY

Luton Music Expo, until September 1

Luton promises to become a town of music over the summer with the launch of the first Luton Music Expo. There will be free have-a-go music workshops and instrumental music sessions taking place that aim to celebrate the diverse culture of Luton’s community. The workshops and music sessions are aimed at families on a budget looking to keep the children entertained throughout August. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in learning the drums or steel pans. There is also a chance to play reggae music as well as learning various music production skills. People of all ages are invited to simply watch or take part in as many as workshops or sessions as they like. Organiser Dionne Wilks said: “The Luton Music Expo will celebrate the super-diversity of our city through music – like a cultural exchange. And, because music is a universal language that everyone understands, it has the ability to unite us. This expo is not only a great opportunity for people to learn a new instrument but also to learn a little bit more about our neighbours and community.” The Luton Music Expo will conclude with an Open Music Exhibition in the town centre.

Details: lutonmusicexpo.com

3 OPEN-AIR CINEMA

Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa, August 24 to September 2

It’s a chance to watch some of your favourite films in a setting like no other. Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa’s open air cinema is set in the surrounds of the South Lake on its 1,065-acre estate. Four Weddings and a Funeral, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Dirty Dancing, Grease, The Greatest Showman and Top Gun are all being screened.

Details: sundowncinema.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Summer Sundays, Wardown House, Museum and Gallery,

until September 2

Enjoy an array of entertainment and fun, including a traditional Punch and Judy show, the chance to have a quick caricature drawn of you and the opportunity relax to the sounds of tunes played by the Big Shambles Band.

Details: lutonculture.com

5 FAMILY

Little Stock, Stockwood Discovery Centre, London Road, Luton, until August 19

Little Stock is a new immersive experience of exploration for parents and children aged three to eight years.

There’s a chance to join the circus and get up close and personal with creepy crawlies. Join Professor Strange for his unique magic show, make juggling balls and then use them in a jam-packed circus skills workshop from Thursday, August 9 to Sunday, August 12. In the last week of the action-packed series of events, visitors can join a bug-tastic adventure to learn all about insects and how important they are to our planet, including a bug-safari, crafty beaded bugs workshop and creature close-ups with wildlife presenter Nick Wadham from Thursday, August 16, to Sunday, August 19.

“Little Stock will bring the most wondrous, fun-filled programme of events to Stockwood Discovery Centre this summer,” said Fahim Qureshi, head of arts and cultural programmes at Luton Culture.

“Designed specifically for young families to enjoy together, parents and children alike will be taken on fantastic journeys of discovery, learning through captivating performances and hands-on experiences about puppetry, the circus and nature, all in the wonderful surroundings of the Discovery Centre. We cannot wait to welcome both regular and new visitors to the centre.”

Details: lutonculture.com