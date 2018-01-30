Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From an Irish music favourite to politically-driven comedy, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Nathan Carter, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 2

He is the hottest property on the Irish music scene – performing with his band to over 400,000 people in the past year – and now Nathan Carter is coming to The Grove Theatre in Dunstable. The Nathan Carter story is a remarkable one, and it’s still being written. Since bursting on to the scene in 2009, Nathan has become a household name, with fans of all ages flocking to see him and his six-piece band at dances and concerts.

Nathan Carter was born in Liverpool on 28th May 1990 into a Merseyside family with strong Irish roots.

Like so many in the city, Nathan’s family held firm their Irish connections. Nathan has so far recorded six albums, two DVDs and a host of singles, but his first love is to perform on stage.

Nathan was asked to support Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin at two of his five sell-out shows planned for July. Nathan and his band perform a variety of country, Irish, pop and ballads - music for everyone of all ages.

Nathan is also an expert accordion player, so audiences can expect a bit of hand-clapping, foot-tapping hooley.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 COMEDY

Swing with Laughter, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 3

Variety is back with a capital V in Swing with Laughter. Starring Kenny Lynch, Anita Harris, Jessica Martin and Don Maclean, these much-loved British entertainers bring a unique night of comedy and music in the company of talented friends. Recognised worldwide as masters of light entertainment, these evergreen performers promise to take audiences back to the golden days of entertainment with a classic show featuring song, dance and comedy.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Ahir Shah: Control, Hat Factory, Luton, February 2

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ahir Shah, explores the current global socio-political turmoil at a show in Luton this week about freedom, fascism, history, hope and resistance. Ahir theorises that we are being tugged in contradictory directions by a potential brighter future and the resurgent worst of the past. He’s currently trying to work out what the future now looks like in a time when he says the past appears to be winning – and his shows are packed with jokes about it.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



4 FAMILY

Teletubbies Big Hugs, January 31 and February 1,

Grove Theatre, Dunstable

The world-famous Teletubbies, who this year celebrate their 20th anniversary, are to star in their first-ever live theatre show, Big Hugs, created especially for the youngest audiences. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and Big Hugs, as they explore the magical world of Teletubby-

land. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world, which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them. Young audiences will have the opportunity to join in and enjoy beloved features from the TV series along with brand new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer,Mani Svavarsson. Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig Liveshows. It’s ideal for introducing young children to the theatre.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

5 VARIETY

Magnificent Music Hall, Dunstable, February 4

With a new show packed full of talent, audiences are invited on a journey down memory lane to the glorious and glamorous heyday of the great British music hall. Helming the afternoon of rich entertain-

ment of song, dance, magic and laughter will be the chairman, complete with gavel and sharp wit, together with a line-up of artists who have all appeared on BBC TV’s The Good Old Days, now being re-run on BBC 4.

And to emphasise a truly British experience, the Grove Theatre is hosting a Magnificent Music Hall Afternoon Tea before the show. It will be served in time slots from 12.30pm for an additional cost to the performance event, for audiences to indulge in a quintessentially British tradition, while enjoying the view of the beautiful Grove Park.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk