Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a circus for adults to family-friendly wrestling, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Forbidden Nights, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 1

Roll up for Forbidden Nights, promising an evening to remember with thrills, fantasy and forbidden thoughts at every turn. World-renowned circus artists perform heart-racing tricks in an electric fusion of daring routines, acrobatics and provocative choreography with the ultimate Forbidden Tease and a few men in uniform thrown in for good measure. Routines including aerial chains, fire acts, acrobatics and live musicians. And not forgetting the Forbidden’s comedy compère who is as charming and risqué as the routines.

The Forbidden Night team have appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, but this isn’t family viewing: it’s for audience members aged 18 and above.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Psychic Sally: Kisses to Heaven, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 2

Sally Morgan’s 2017 tour builds on her years of experience as the UK’s most popular touring medium.

Sally is back for her 10th year in front of live audiences.

Sally’s emotional sell-out theatre shows were the subject of Sky Living’s hugely popular television series Psychic Sally: On The Road, which followed her gruelling tour schedule. The show is for the purpose of entertainment.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Superslam Wrestling Live, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 3

Grapple fans: get ready to rumble. The spotlight will be on the special return of the challenge match for the Superslam Heavyweight championship.

The title is currently held by the outspoken American Harlem Bravado, who will put the title and belt up against Great Britain’s Ambassador from Devon and formerly WWE tag team champion with nxts. Neville, the very stylish Oliver Grey, who is all out to win the bout and keep the title here in the UK.

As well as this barnstorming challenge, there will be more action to enjoy from top English stars, who will be taking on the best of the world federation’s champions.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 ART

Watra, Storefront, 64 Bute Street, Luton, until March 25

There’s still plenty of time to catch this exhibition. Polish-born Luton artist Karolina Lebek explores her Lemko heritage through traditional song and singing as one of the factors that continue to unite this now dispersed community.

Lebek will investigate themes of migration, displacement and assimilation informed by experiences of the Lemko community, an ethnic minority forcibly removed from their ancestral homeland in the Carpathian Mountains in a series of violent deporta

ations, culminating in Operation Vistula in 1947. Merging sound, video, photography and sculpture, Karolina’s work “exists as a record of getting inside of a scar, reaching towards the most vulnerable source that yet radiates strength”.

Karolina has lived and worked in Luton for many years and graduated from the University of Bedfordshire, before studying at the Royal College of Art.

Details: asyouchange.co.uk



5 MUSIC

G4, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 7

The UK’s favourite vocal harmony quartet are back with another tour – and they’re stopping off in Dunstable next week.

Having exploded into the industry and the public’s hearts back in 2004 on the first series of The X Factor, G4 continue to sell out venues with their unique style and powerful harmonic vocals.

Their eponymous debut album went straight to number one, selling more than 245,000 copies in the first week, making it the fastest-selling album of the year.

Other G4 highlights have included collaborating with Lesley Garrett, Robin Gibb, Stephen Gately and Sir Cliff Richard.

Having recently made their debut in Asia, and after countless UK tours since they first formed, G4 have more dates booked in 2018 than ever.

The audience can enjoy their classic renditions of Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way, Nessun Dorma and Creep plus recent tracks from their latest G4 Love Songs album as they and their live band leave audiences wanting more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk