Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From favourite TV characters to wondrous illusions, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Milkshake! Live: The Magic Story Book, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, Easter Day

Starring Milkshake! favourites: Bob the Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Fireman Sam, Shimmer & Shine, Pip from Pip Ahoy!, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper, Milkshake’s very own Milkshake! Monkey and two Milkshake! presenters. This all-singing, all-dancing, musical extravaganza will take audiences on a journey through the world’s favourite fairytales. Set amongst Milkshake’s magical bookcase, this brand new live show promises to amaze and delight. The Milkshake! cast will be singing songs and sharing stories that audience members, young and old, will know and love.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2THEATRE

Love, Bombs and Apples, Hat Factory, Luton, March 28

Comical and powerful political theatre from award-winning playwright Hassan Abdulrazzak comes to Luton. Love, Bombs and Apples is a one-man play highlighting the problems in today’s global and multicultural landscape, using comedy to tackle problems facing Arab, Muslim and Jewish communities across the world - a tale of four men, each from different parts of the globe, all experiencing a moment of revelation. A Palestinian actor learns there is more to English girls than pure sex appeal, a Pakistani-born terror suspect figures out what is wrong with his first novel, a British youth suspects all is not what it seems with his object of desire and a New Yorker asks his girlfriend for a sexual favour at the worst possible time.

Details: lutonculture.com



3 MAGIC

Champions of Magic, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, Good Friday

The five world-class illusionists who comprise the Champions of Magic are coming to Dunstable this week. With more than 20 million online views between them, this cast of Britain’s top magicians includes international award winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring grand illusions. Their skills have been seen around the world on TV with appearances on ITV’s The Next Great Magician, Good Morning Britain and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CNN’s A Quest For Magic, and NBC’s Caught On Camera With Nick Cannon.

Witness the impossible, including disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart stopping finale, all presented with lighting and special effects to rival the biggest theatrical spectacles.

Champions of Magic has been seen by thousands across the UK and North America.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Illegal Eagles, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 29

Often acclaimed as the world’s leading Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles return to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable next week. This seasoned group of talented musicians are true Eagles fans at heart, and their impressive mastery of the Eagles’ distinctive sound has made them one of the most sought after shows of their kind in the world.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

That’s Life: The Frank Sinatra Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, March 31

That’s Life is a new theatre production celebrating the life and music of one of the 20th century’s greatest icons, Frank Sinatra. That’s Life: The Frank Sinatra Story takes the audience from his first early recordings with the big bands, his rise, fall and the women, notorious connections and collaborations that assured his rise again to international stardom, in a spectacular career spanning 70 years. Frank Cognoscenti assumes the persona of Frank down to the finest detail, complete with blue eyes and nuanced vocals capable of interpreting the classic torch songs and the swagger of the Vegas years – all with a dry and mischievous sense of fun honed from years of performing the Sinatra songbook to audiences worldwide. The concert includes a specially arranged collection of his biggest hits including I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me to the Moon, Come Fly with Me, My Way and New York alongside captivating set piece recreations of other pivotal collaborations, tours, TV specials and landmark concerts rarely heard in mainstream productions, from Count Basie, Louis Armstrong and more.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk