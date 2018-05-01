Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From art inspired by Luton to a treat for Pink Floyd fans, there's lots to enjoy...

1 ART

English Man Going Insane,

The Storefront, Bute Street, Luton, until June 2

A ‘visual love letter to Luton’ by one of the town’s most renowned artists is currently on show at The Storefront in Bute Street. Known as Dominic From Luton, his latest exhibition – English Man Going Insane – unites the high energy of British contemporary art with a world view developed in Luton. The exhibition promises to take viewers on a visual journey from the 1970s to present day. It presens a tragi-comic personal history which re-visits some of the most spectacular moments on Dominic’s often contradictory journey from small town boy (and fanatical Luton Town supporter) to the artist he is today. The Storefront is a visual arts gallery, run by Departure Lounge, for the Luton Culture project, As You Change So Do I. Matthew Shaul, director of Departure Lounge, said: “It’s exciting to be bringing global art superstar back to his home town.”

Details: lutonculture.com

2 COMEDY

Roy Chubby Brown, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, May 4

Roy Chubby Brown is back and he’s as ‘naughty’ as ever. His choice of language and his politically incorrect jokes are all delivered with a cheeky grin. It’s one for those not easily offended.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

What the Floyd, Luton Library Theatre, May 4

What The Floyd promises to have audiences rocking out to classic hits from Pink Floyd. The band have played to packed houses across the UK and this is their first trip to Bedfordshire. Combining musicianship, technology and a blazing lights show, What the Floyd pride themselves on meticulous attention to musical detail and energetic performances. The band have a reputation for creating a powerful and accurate recreation of the Floyd sound, and the set features all the hits and a few rarities, including Another Brick in the Wall, Money, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb. What The Floyd’s keyboard player, Richard Smith, said: “We’re used to playing in bigger spaces and it’s nice to get up close and personal, so to speak. It’s going to be quite a show.”

Details: lutonculture.com



4 MUSIC

Keep it Country, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, May 8

Join four of Ireland’s top country stars for a show filled with toe-tapping country music, cabaret and laughter that will have the audience singing and clapping all night. The show features a great mix with show band favourite, John Hogan, the comical Gary Gamble with his surreal impressions of Daniel O’Donnell, and the popular country queens Kathy Durkin and Caitlin. All acts will be accompanied by the Keltic Storm band.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Castaways, Luton Library Theatre, May 3

A new play examining how connected young people are to the places they grew up in, comes to Luton this week.

Castaways follows three teenagers born on the same day in the same town, but with very different backgrounds. It explores the nature of friendship, trauma and tribal loyalties in a neighbourhood where the blue touch paper is waiting to be lit. The play tells the story of Sam, Asha and Kieran, a close-knit trio, who are inseparable until one day a shocking event blows their teenage world apart... and their friendship with it.

Castaways is presented by Mandala Theatre Company. Written by award-winning playwright Atiha Sen Gupta and directed by Yasmin Sidhwa, Castaways has been developed through creative workshops with young people, exploring their sense of being connected – or otherwise – with the communities they have grown up in.

Yasmin said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Atiha Sen Gupta and a trio of highly talented young actors.” Having made her professional debut aged just 21, when her first play, What Fatima Did, premiered at

Hampsted Theatre in 2009, Gupta has gone on to enjoy considerable acclaim, winning the International

Achievement Recognition Award for Best Playwright and being shortlisted for Amnesty International’s

Freedom of Expression Award in 2016. In 2014, her play, State Red, explored police racism at Hampstead

Downstairs, and in 2015, her third play, Counting Stars, opened at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Details: lutonculture.com