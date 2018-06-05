Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

Jimi Hendrix, Roy Orbison, Michael Jackson, Grumpy Old Women - it's all going on...

1 MUSIC

The True Story of Jimi Hendrix, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 6

He’s one of the greatest rock icons ever to have lived – and now theatregoers in Dunstable have a chance to hear a unique insight into Jimi Hendrix. The True Story of Jimi Hendrix is presented by his brother Leon Hendrix. Throughout Jimi’s career, Leon was Jimi’s companion and for the first time in the UK, he is giving a theatre tour which will combine Leon performing as part of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, an astounding band who will play all Jimi’s hits and more, as well as recalling his first-hand experiences of sharing in the recording, touring, life at Woodstock, the legendary festival, and the private life of a true rock legend.

Leon’s career has itself been a chequered one. He was placed in an orphanage when his mother died and his father proved unable to cope. On leaving it, he formed a band with his older brother. After the untimely demise of Jimi, he experienced a difficult period including drug and alcohol addiction and a spell in prison before becoming a successful musician in his own right.

But it is his recollections of life with his remarkable older brother that promise to hold the audience spellbound. Not only will Leon talk openly about his life with Jimi, but in addition the audience will be given the chance to pose questions directly to Leon in a Q & A session. Hendrix was arguably the greatest rock guitarist ever to live and over Jimi’s hugely successful, yet short, career he managed to shape the future of rock guitar playing probably more than anyone. He is known for songs including Hey Joe, All Along the Watchtower, Purple Haze and Foxy Lady.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Grumpy Old Women to the Rescue, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 7

Fed up with flogging their guts out and always having to be in charge, the Grumpy Old Women - Jenny Eclair, Dillie Keane and Lizzie Roper - have put their knobbly old feet up in glorious retirement, free at last to practise their extreme colouring-in, ukulele orchestra and novelty fudge-making. But with the world in a bigger mess than ever before, is there anything that can tempt them off their backsides to unleash their superpowers and once more come to the rescue ? Enjoy 90 minutes of brand new full-fat, batteries included comedy from the mistresses of grump.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

The Official Comedy Club, Grosvenor Casino, Luton, June 6

The show promises three comedians from the circuit that launched today’s stars such as Michael McIntyre, Jimmy Carr, Al Murray, Jason Manford and more.

The event is hosted by Kevin McCarthy. Described by The Stage as “the ad lib expert” and a Club Mirror Comedian of the Year Award winner and support act for Lee Evans, Kevin has compered and headlined at all the major comedy clubs in the UK. He is also the regular warm up act for the BBC series Later with Jools Holland. The opening comedian is Colin Cole. Colin is literally one of the biggest names in comedy in Australia - not only is he 6ft 7ins, he is also known for his hugely dynamic performance. His delivery is fast and furious, and his material ranges from the topical to the observational. He’s been described by The New York Times as “one of the most exciting performers to come out of Australia since Skippy”.

The headliner is Mike Gunn. Mike is one of the most recognisable names and faces in comedy through his deadpan character. A misspent youth and a series of grim jobs cultivated his “dry as a bone” but rib-achingly funny outlook on life.

Details: www.grosvenorcasinos.com



4 MUSIC

The Roy Orbison Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 9

Barry Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists playing homage to Roy Orbison. He has impressed audiences across the globe and now comes to Dunstable with a musical journey in time, celebrating the musical legacy of The Big O and The Traveling Wilburys.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

MJ History, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 8

From the Jackson 5 to the King of Pop, experience Michael Jackson’s greatest hits performed live, as fans mark 30 years since Jackson’s Bad tour.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk