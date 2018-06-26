Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a musical family favourite to a big festival weekend, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Peter Pan - The Musical, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 28 to 30

The legend of Peter Pan has been delighting children for more than 100 years and this faithful new version is an adventure for the whole family. Featuring music and lyrics by the award-winning duo, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, the show joins Peter and the Darling family as they are whisked away to the famous land full of colourful characters including the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and, of course, the dastardly Captain Hook. With a spectacular mix of swashbuckling adventure, jaw-dropping flying, and an infectious score, Peter Pan promises to bring forth one’s inner child, and propel the audience ‘Just Beyond the Stars’. The show is presented by Rare, the UK’s largest youth musical theatre company, which offers the ideal opportunity to work in the widest variety of professional theatres with over 12 years’ experience and more than 200 productions performed.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

AmpRocks, Ampthill Park, June 29

Music lovers will be donning their dancing shoes once again when AmpRocks returns this weekend. In addition to the original line-up of ‘80s pop superstars Bananarama, the bill features dance music duo Example & DJ Wire and British rock group Reef.

Example & DJ Wire bring massive number one hits Changed the Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake to Ampthill Park with their exciting live set. The British rapper and north London DJ pair have wowed audiences around the world, including the world-famous Glastonbury Festival with tracks such as Won’t Go Quietly and Kickstarts.

Brit indie rockers Reef, best known for their anthem Place Your Hands, add some raw 90s’ rock to the AmpRocks mix. Reef, fronted by the livewire Gary Stringer, have previously played the Glastonbury and Reading Festivals and are known for their energetic live performances. AmpRocks will be opened by local Battle of the Bands winner The Kazoos, showing the festival’s commitment to developing local music talent.

AmpRocks chairman Mark Tiana said: “Bringing world-class acts like these to Ampthill Park is testament to the hard work of the volunteers who put Ampthill Festival together each summer.”

Details: ampthillfestival.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Ampthill Park Proms, June 30

The annual Ampthill Festival continues with the 10th Ampthill Park Proms. One hosting duties for the night

is West End star Mazz Murray. She played the ‘Killer Queen’ in We Will Rock You and Tanya in Mamma Mia! This year she has recorded her first solo album, Midnight Mazz . The finale each year is the traditional part of the night with classics from the Last Night of the Proms culminating in magnificent fireworks. This year’s special guest is Bonaventura Bottone, a tenor with an international reputation, who has performed in all the best opera and concert venues around the world. Mazz and Bon will both be performing with the Ampthill Concert Orchestra, with the Ampthill Town Band and the Redborne Jazz Band also featuring.

Details: ampthillfestival.co.uk/proms



4 FAMILY

Gala Day, Ampthill Great Park, July 1

The third day of the Ampthill Festival promises to be a day for relaxing, listening to great music and watching some fabulous arena acts, meeting up with friends and finding out about community groups and businesses. A highlight of Gala Day is the parade which passes through the town centre and arrives at the park at around 1.15pm. Prizes are presented to the best dressed groups by the mayor before arena perform-

ances start on the cricket ground.

There will be a whole afternoon of music by bands from around the area, along with a funfair and a range of food stalls.

Details: ampthillfestival.co.uk/gala



5 THEATRE

The Only Way, Luton Library Theatre, June 30

Luton-based Next Generation Youth Theatre’s all-ability Musical Theatre Class presents this original musical imagining a world where problems we face must be faced again and again and again until we find our only way out.

Details: lutonculture.com/luton-library-theatre