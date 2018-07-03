Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a wedding-themed farce to raw rhythm'n'blues, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The Chicago Blues Brothers, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, July 6

The award-winning Chicago Blues Brothers are back in Dunstable this week – and they promise a “non-stop party show”. The audience can expect more than two hours of the greatest blues, Motown and soul songs from both Blues Brothers movies – 1980 and 1998. The show stars Chris Hindle as Joliet Jake Blues and Gareth Davey as Elwood Blues, joined on stage by a top live band, a brass section and back-up vocalists, not to mention a Blues Brothers-style set and light. The show, described as a “high octane, adrenaline-pumping musical mash-up”, is jam-packed full of more than 40 songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cab Calloway and more.

The Chicago Blues Brothers aims to capture the sound, energy, humour and characters that propelled John Landis’ classic 1980 film to worldwide fame. The Blues Brothers starred John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Carrie Fisher, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles and many more, and achieved worldwide cult status. The Chicago Blues Brothers take audiences back to 1980 to finish their show at the Palace Ballroom Hotel – the Chicago location where the original Blues Brothers were booked for their first major gig. The audience become part of the show as they are encouraged to sing along and dance in the aisles.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

A Night at the Musicals, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, July 7

Spotlight Musical Theatre School welcomes theatregoers to an evening of musicals. Experience a diverse musical extravaganza ranging from Hairspray to Oliver, School of Rock to Mary Poppins and more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Perfect Wedding, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, July 6 to 14

Audiences are promised laughter aplenty when Dunstable Rep stages a modern marital farce.

A bridegroom wakes up in his bridal suite with a hangover on the morning he’s about to be married. He turns to the woman in bed beside him – and he hasn’t the faintest recollection who she is. But he does recall that his bride-to-be is about to arrive any moment. During the ensuing panic to get the stranger dressed and out of the way, the bride arrives, the woman is trapped in the bathroom, and the best man gets pressed into action – at considerable risk to his own happiness. By the time the bride’s mother gets in on the act, the chaos reaches hysterical proportions in what is described as “a bedroom farce in the best tradition”. Director Adam Croft said: “I’d never heard of Perfect Wedding until I was asked to direct it, but once I’d read it I knew it would be a huge hit at the Rep.

“It’s bags of fun, full of energy and will have audiences laughing throughout.

“The play moves at the speed of light, with a riot a minute that leaves the audience crying with laughter.

“It’s the perfect medicine for all those thinking about getting married.”

Details: littletheatre.org.uk



4 MUSIC

Big Love Project Midsummer Allnighter, Edge nightclub, Luton, July 7

Two big names will join some of Luton’s finest DJs at a special event in the town this weekend. Among the special guests is DJ Brandon Block. Some may know him from his appearance in the Big Brother House last year or his mischievous behaviour at the Brit awards, but music lovers will know him for being the driving force behind the Space nightclub in Ibiza. Brandon played a fundamental role in British clubbing in Ibiza, which thousands still enjoy to this day. Also on the line-up is Brixton-born Jumping Jack Frost, who made his name in pirate radio in the late ‘80s and went on to pioneer the drum’n’bass scene on the world stage.

He is the owner of record label V Recordings and now hosts his own show on Mi-Soul. Other DJs taking part include Sam Dungate, Stumpi, Leon S, Johnny G and Paks, CK Francis, Bruce B and Reecey B, MC Ron Jon and Andy Dene Percussion.

Details: buytickets.at/thebigloveproject



5 MUSIC AND FOOD

Jazzeco Boutique Jazz Festival, Harlington Manor, July 7

Billed as the UK’s first fully vegan jazz festival, the bill includes Tina May and Frank Griffith.

Details: eventbrite.com