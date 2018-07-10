Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a Strictly star to a pop mogul, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 DANCE

Giovanni Pernice: Born to Win, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, July 17

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Giovanni Pernice, returns to the stage with a bang in his brand new UK and Ireland tour, Born To Win. After the huge success of Dance is Life, in 2017, Giovanni is once again set to get hearts beating a little faster, showcasing a story of love and passion, with even more heat, even more energy, and even more drama than ever before. Returning to join Giovanni are Luba Mushtuk, dancer and assistant choreographer on Strictly Come Dancing, as his leading lady, along with Dancing with the Stars’ Ireland professionals, Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, Emily Barker, and Curtis Pritchard. The show also welcomes Stephen Vincent and Kylee Brown from the international Burn the Floor tour. Get ready for glitzy costumes and spectacular routines to dances like the Paso Doble, the Argentine tango, the rumba, the Viennese waltz, and not forgetting the jive, to name just a few. The show is choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director Jason Gilkison and produced by Strictly Theatre Co.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Pete Waterman, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, July 13

He’s the man behind some of the biggest hits in pop history and has worked with some of the world’s biggest music stars. And now theatregoers in Dunstable can discover more about the remarkable life of Pete Waterman when he comes to the Grove Theatre this week. The show follows on from his sell-out Royal Festival Hall ‘A Life in Song’ concert and gives the audience a chance to hear from one of the most prolific music moguls of a generation. Pete Waterman was behind more than 100 Top 40 UK hits and 40 million record sales. He will take centre stage and talk about his fascinating career, love of music, stories behind some of the biggest artists and songs in the world that he has been involved with as well as his love of trains and his involvement in the great British railway.

Waterman promises to reveal never-before-heard stories and anecdotes about his career and those of the leading artists he has been involved with – such as Kylie Minogue, Donna Summer, Jason Donovan, Bananarama, Steps and many more, including Dead or Alive, Rick Astley, , Sinitta and Sir Cliff Richard.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Sounds of Glenn Miller Era, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, July 14

The lights soften, the mood settles. An audience awaits for that first moment of sound. The Big Band is poised, relaxed, but with eyes anxious for the lead. And then the music begins. Recapture the sounds of a bygone era as the Nick Ross Orchestra presents an evening of music and song recreating the classic Big Band sound of the 1940s.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4THEATRE

Perfect Wedding, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, until July 14

Audiences are promised laughter aplenty as Dunstable Rep stages this modern marital farce.

A bridegroom wakes up in his bridal suite with a hangover on the morning he’s about to be married. He turns to the woman in bed beside him – and he hasn’t the faintest recollection who she is. But he does recall that his bride-to-be is about to arrive any moment. During the ensuing panic to get the stranger dressed and out of the way, the bride arrives, the woman is trapped in the bathroom, and the best man gets pressed into action – at considerable risk to his own happiness. By the time the bride’s mother gets in on the act, the chaos reaches hysterical proportions in what is described as “a bedroom farce in the best tradition”. Director Adam Croft said: “I’d never heard of Perfect Wedding until I was asked to direct it, but once I’d read it, I knew it would be a huge hit at the Rep.

“It’s bags of fun, full of energy and will have audiences laughing throughout.

“The play moves at the speed of light, with a riot a minute that leaves the audience crying with laughter. It’s the perfect medicine for all those thinking about getting married.”

Details: littletheatre.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Catfish, The Bear Club,

Luton, July 14

British Blues Award winners Catfish have carved a reputation for themselves as an excellent live band with a remarkable frontman in 22-year-old guitarist/vocalist Matt Long.

Details: www.the-bear.club