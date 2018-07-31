Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From an storytelling treat for children to a top Americana artist, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Little Stock, Stockwood Discovery Centre, London Road, Luton, until August 19

Little Stock is a new immersive experience of exploration for parents and children aged three to eight years. This summer there’s a chance to build puppets, join the circus and get up close and personal with creepy crawlies. See a spellbinding, interactive puppetry performance from a pair of wonderful wanderers, followed by a fireside tale from Grandad and puppet-making fun from Thursday, August 2, to Sunday, August 5. Then join Professor Strange for his unique magic show, make juggling balls and use them in a jam-packed circus skills workshop from Thursday, August 9, to Sunday, August 12. In the last week of the action-packed series of events, visitors can join a bug-tastic adventure to learn all about insects and how important they are to our planet, including a bug safari, crafty beaded bugs workshop and creature close-ups with wildlife presenter Nick Wadham from Thursday, August 16, to Sunday, August 19. “Little Stock will bring the most wondrous, fun-filled programme of events to Stockwood Discovery Centre this summer,” said Fahim Qureshi, head of arts and cultural programmes at Luton Culture. “Designed specifically for young families to enjoy together, parents and children alike will be taken on fantastic journeys of discovery, learning through captivating performances and hands-on experiences about puppetry, the circus and nature all in the wonderful surroundings of the Discovery Centre. We cannot wait to welcome both regular and new visitors to the centre for this fantastic summer season.”

Details: lutonculture.com



2 FAMILY

Luton Music Expo, until September 1

Luton promises to become a town of music over the summer with the launch of the first Luton Music Expo. There will be 12 free have-a-go music workshops and instrumental music sessions taking place that aim to celebrate the diverse culture of Luton’s community. The workshops and music sessions are aimed at families on a budget looking to keep the children entertained throughout August. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in learning the drums or steel pans. There is a chance to sing gospel, play reggae music as well as learning various music production skills. People of all ages are invited to simply watch or take part in as many as workshops or sessions as they like. Organiser Dionne Wilks said: “The Luton Music Expo will celebrate the super-diversity of our city through music – like a cultural exchange. And, because music is a universal language that everyone understands, it has the ability to unite us. This expo is not only a great opportunity for people to learn a new instrument but also to learn a little bit more about our neighbours and community.” The Luton Music Expo will conclude with an Open Music Exhibition in the town centre.

Details: lutonmusicexpo.com



3 MUSIC

Megan O’Neill, Bear Club. Luton, August 3

Irish-born singer/songwriter Megan O’Neill is regarded as one of the most exciting Americana artists on the UK-Irish scene. A long-time musician and songwriter, Megan has previously lived in Nashville but now resides between Ireland and London. Megan’s new album Ghost of You has been turning heads since the first single, Why I Need You, hit over 100,000 views online in less than a month. Megan has also had her song Don’t You featured on hit ABC TV Show Nashville, three slots at the O2 Arena London for C2C festival, a performance at JJ Abrams’ Oscar Wilde party in LA alongside Gavin James, not to mention multiple appearances at the Bluebird Café in Nashville.

Details: www.the-bear.club



4 FAMILY

Summer Sundays, Wardown House, Museum and Gallery, until September 2

Enjoy an array of entertainment and fun, including a traditional Punch and Judy show, the chance to have a quick caricature drawn and the opportunity relax to the sounds of tunes played by the Big Shambles Band.

Details: lutonculture.com



5 THEATRE

Private Lives, Harlington Manor, August 25 and 26

Shooting Stars Theatre Company presents Noel Coward’s witty comedy.

Details: shootingstarstheatre.co.uk