Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a top new pop act to operatic arias, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Love Moore Summer Ball, The Edge, Luton, September 15

They’ve been playlisted on Radio 1 and performed at festivals alongside some of the biggest names in pop music. And now Club Drive are heading to Luton for a special fundraising show that aims to see out the summer in style. Club Drive have strong connections to the area, with two members living in Bedfordshire and the band having played many gigs in Luton in their formative years. Vocalist Aaron Trowbridge, who grew up in Shillington and now lives in Biggleswade, said: “It’s a really rare and great opportunity for us to come back to our home counties and perform, so we’re genuinely excited for this one!” The band has been touring around the UK and Europe, playing on the main stage at major music festivals alongside the likes of Jess Glynne, Craig David and Little Mix, and have playlisted on BBC Radio 1. Club Drive have been compared with acts including Maroon 5, The 1975 and Panic At The Disco.

Club Drive are playing in aid of the Love Moore Collective, a Luton-based group of friends raising money for various charities using music and art. Others on the bill include Manny & The Coloured Sky, Rocki Nti and Luna Moon.

Details: wegottickets.com



2 HISTORY

Murderous Millinery - Fashion, Feminism and Feathers, Wardown House, September 13

Visitors to Wardown House can discover the fascinating story behind the controversial fashion for feather hats. Tessa Boase, author of Mrs Pankhurst’s Purple Feather, will talk about how the plumage trade operated – from the women who worked in it, the women who campaigned against it – and the women who wore the lavish headwear. Before the suffragette movement grabbed the headlines just over 100 years ago, the backlash against the feather trade led to the creation of Britain’s biggest conservation charity, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, by Pankhurst’s contemporary, ‘Mother of the Birds’ Etta Lemon, and a small group of women in 1891. Tessa said: “An insatiable global trade in feathers brought bird life to the brink of extinction: snowy egrets, crested grebes, jewel-like hummingbirds. Not even the garden robin was safe. At its Edwardian peak, the plumage trade was worth a staggering £2 million a year to Britain - £204 million in today’s money.”

The event is an opportunity to find out more about the feather and hat trade, locally, nationally and internationally, with a unique chance to view some of the museum’s archival hat material. Wardown House curator Mary Miah will be opening up old boxes of vintage milliners’ feathers along with historical feather workers’ artwork and fashion plates.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



3 MUSIC

The Opera Boys, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 15

The boys are back with a brand new show full of opera, classical, West End and crossover as well as their unique, unrivalled on-stage banter. Combining four big voices with four big personalities, The Opera Boys deliver a fabulous show full of music and laughter. Operatic arias and classical favourites from Nessun Dorma to Time to Say Goodbye are mixed with showstoppers from Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera right through to Jersey Boys. The show also features brand new classical arrangements of modern day pop hits, all performed in The Opera Boys’ inimitable style.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Bohemians, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 18

The internationally renowned Queen tribute band promises a journey from the early piano and harmony-heavy masterpieces, to the later catchy pop of the ‘80s and rock anthems of the early ‘90s. Expect the likes of Killer Queen, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, The Show Must Go On, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and We are the Champions.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Tony Kofi & the Organisation, Bear Club, Luton, September 14

Tony Kofi & the Organisation are a Hammond/guitar/ drums/baritone saxophone quartet playing a combin-ation of high energy modern jazz, Latin, blues and funk including many rarely played classics by George Russell, Woody Shaw, Duke Pearson and others. Their last gig at The Bear was a sell-out.

Details: the-bear.club