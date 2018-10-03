Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From striking photographs to a family favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY THEATRE

Stick Man, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 3 and 4

Touching, funny and utterly original, Scamp Theatre’s delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is coming to Dunstable. What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire. How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree? This award-winning production, from the team behind The Scarecrows’ Wedding, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves. It’s most suitable for all aged three and above but all ages welcome.

2 MUSIC

Beatlemania, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 5

Roll up for a rip-roaring magical musical tour through the back catalogue of the world’s greatest ever band. Every song is a winner in this musical love letter to the Fab Four. John, Paul, George and Ringo take to the stage one more time as the cast revive all 17 of their number one hits including She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, We Can Work it Out, All You Need is Love, Get Back and many more, including a performance of Hey Jude on the golden anniversary of the four-times platinum classic hit. From their mop-top Beatlemania beginnings to the psychedelic highs of Sgt Pepper and beyond, all the biggest hits feature in a show promising impressive attention to detail – from the original musical instruments and stitch-perfect costumes even down to Lennon and McCartney’s on-stage banter.

3 MUSIC

Emerald Storm, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 6

From the producers of the West End hit shows Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners and Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers Story, Emerald Storm provides a fresh take on the Irish dancing tradition and features some of Ireland’s most talented performers. The strength and power of the thunderous rhythms known so well to many are combined with the sensual salsa, the complexity and precision of ballroom and the smooth cool of jazz, creating a fusion which takes Irish dance into the 21st century. The dancers are joined by world-class live musicians providing the authentic sound of the Emerald Isle. Mike Crawshaw, member of the vocal harmony group The Overtones, is a director of Slamdunk Entertainments, which produces the show. He said: “Everyone loves Irish dancing, myself included. What we want to do is demonstrate the emerging contemporary scene within the world of Irish dance, still keeping that tradition but bringing it into the 21st century and highlighting what a new generation are bringing to the art.”

4 PHOTOGRAPHY

International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition, Stockwood Discovery Centre, until November 26

It’s the world’s most prestigious competition and exhibition for garden, plant and botanical photography which tours the UK and worldwide – including Germany, Gibraltar, Portugal and The Netherlands for 2018. The exhibition celebrates the beauty and importance of a green planet, while bringing the joy and inspiration of the natural world to visitors. The winning image of Competition 11, Cerrado Sunrise by Marcio Cabral of Brazil, will be displayed alongside other winners, showcasing the world’s finest images of plant life, gardens and green space. Competition manager Curtis McGlinchey said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to bring the touring exhibition to Stockwood Discovery Centre and have the opportunity to share these inspirational images with both locals and tourists.”

5 THEATRE

Take Me Back, Luton Library Theatre, October 5

Take Me Back tells the story of two young girls, Patricia and Andrea, whose friendship was formed and forged while attending church with their mothers, but whose life experiences led them down different, separate and painful paths, only for them to return to the church and faith of their childhood. It pays homage to the music and worship styles of the Windrush generation.

