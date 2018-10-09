Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a celebration of George Michael to a night of top comedy, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Faith - the George Michael Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 14

International George Michael tribute artist Wayne Dilks together with his seven-piece band and backing singers present this musical journey of 35 years of hit records from Wham to George’s solo career. The show uses video footage from the star’s 25 Live tour in a celebration of the life of one of the world’s most successful male artists, who sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 11 British number 1 singles, eight British number 1 albums and six US number 1 singles. Wayne Dilks has been performing the songs of George Michael for more than 16 years and was invited to perform twice on ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes, in 2002 and again in the 2004 live tour shows. Expect to hear the likes of hits such as Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, I’m Your Man, Faith, Father Figure, Fast Love, Amazing and Outside, along with timeless ballads like Careless Whisper, A Different Corner and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

This Is Me – The Greatest Variety Show, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 12

Inspired by the hits from The Greatest Showman, it’s time to celebrate the music with friends and family, and sing along to your heart’s content to songs from the film as well as numbers from other shows. The show features live musicians, special effects, autistic-friendly lighting and magical circus. The show is not associated with 20th Century Fox or any associated companies from The Greatest Showman.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC, DANCE AND COMEDY

Black History: Bring Black The Love, UK Centre for Carnival Arts, Luton, October 13

A celebration of the best of dance hall, roots and cultural music, with live performances from Shezekiel, also known as Pauline Catlin Reid, former member of chart-topping trio Brown Sugar, along with Frenchie King, aka Stallion, reggae veteran and founder of Luton’s People’s FM radio. There will also be music by a host of DJs playing alongside special guest Lloyd Coxsone of Sir Coxsone Outernational.

Comedy comes from ‘Don’ Curtis Walker. There’s a licensed bar, raffle, auction and food on sale.

Details: www.heritagepromotion.com



4 MUSIC

By Bye Baby, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 13

Back by popular demand following a well-received performance in 2016, Bye Bye Baby takes music lovers back in time through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, whose songs graced such films as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing and Grease. From their beginning in the 1950s, when Frankie first joined the group, this show celebrates the greatest hits such as Beggin’, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Let’s Hang On, Who Loves You, December ’63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take my Eyes off You, Fallen Angel and Grease through to a grand finale medley of more of the group’s greatest hits. The combination of vocals and harmonies, as Jamie Ledwith scales the falsetto heights of Frankie Valli, along with snappy choreography and a vast catalogue of hits, promises a memorable night of nostalgia.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Luton Library Theatre, October 13

Teletubby turned comedian John Simmit - who played the role of Dipsy in the children’s TV favourite - will be hosting an evening of laughter in Upfront Comedy. The night features the in-demand US comedian Desiree Burch, as seen on BBC TV’s Live at the Apollo. Desiree, originally from New York City, now lives in London and won the Funny Women award in 2015. She has also appeared on Have I Got News for You,QI, The Mash Report, The Russell Howard Hour, The Fake News Show, Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order,Mock the Week and American Autopsy. Hip hop impressionist Toju, a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, and Lateef Lovejoy, taking time off from fronting the U Switch ads to return to his real job.

Details: www.lutonculture.com