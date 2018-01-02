Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable this month

From traditional panto fun to top comedy and the Teletubbies

1 PANTOMIME

Beauty and the Beast, January 13 to 21, and Beauty and the Beast Unleashed, January 18 to 27, Luton Library Theatre

The Griffin Players, Luton’s very own panto experts, present this year’s show, Beauty and the Beast. Belle has her world thrown upside down as she is held captive by the Beast when trying to help her father. It’s a chance for families to enjoy another magical adventure with The Griffin Players. But that’s not all – the Griffin Players’ adult pantomime has become a much-loved institution too, and Beauty’s Beast Unleashed is packed full of traditional panto fun, but with uproarious adult humour.

The story goes like this: Belle feels like an outcast in her village. Her only job prospect is working for the evil Madame in her house of sin. That is until an unselfish act leads to a potential new adventure with a Beast of a man. Will Madame succeed in her evil plan to trap Belle or will Belle be able to tame her Beast and live happily ever after? Who knows? It’s strictly for over-18s, so expect risque humour and adult content galore.

Details: www.lutonculture.com

2 MUSIC

Go West, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 27

Stay Faithful to favourite ‘80s tunes and you will be rewarded, as the theatre hosts chart hitmakers Go West. The Brit Award-winning band were formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, who went on to have huge commercial success and established themselves as one of the most successful singer/songwriter duos of the 80s.

Six albums and 20 million sales later, Go West have enjoyed numerous chart singles worldwide, notably King Of Wishful Thinking, the opening song in the smash-hit film, Pretty Woman. The band will be performing all of their greatest hits including We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, Faithful, King of Wishful Thinking and Don’t Look Down. Go West have played live around the world continuously since their inception and have truly earned their reputation as an outstanding and exciting live act.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Iain Lee and Katherine Boyle, Bear Club, Luton, January 20

He’s the maverick radio presenter whose stint in the I’m a Celebrity jungle won him countless new fans – and now Iain Lee is coming to Luton. He will be performing his live phone-in podcast, The Rabbit Hole, alongside Katherine Boyle. The last time the pair worked in Bedfordshire was when they worked on BBC Three Counties Radio, on which he hosted the breakfast show before their much publicised departure in 2015. Iain first found national fame on The 11 O’Clock Show on Channel 4 in the late 1990s, and has become a fixture in recent years on Talk Radio. The evening is hosted by the Happy Shark Comedy Club.

Details: wegottickets.com

4 FAMILY

Teletubbies Big Hugs, January 31 and February 1, Grove Theatre, Dunstable

The world-famous Teletubbies, who this year celebrate their 20th anniversary, are to star in their first-ever live theatre show, Big Hugs, created especially for the youngest audience. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and Big Hugs, as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world, which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Real Diamond by Request, Grove Theatre, Dunstable,

January 26

Neil Diamond is now in his 50th year as a singer-songwriter superstar. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, he has sold over 135 million records worldwide since the start of his career in the 1960s and continues to inspire singer-songwriters today. John Hylton is one such artist who has spent 25 years as a professional Diamond tribute artist; reviving his music and lyrics in uncanny style. Now is your chance to celebrate, as Real Diamond performs a ‘by request’ tour at the Grove Theatre. And you can determine which classics that are played. Deliver a sealed envelope to the theatre with the request, prior to the show day, with your seat number and name included, as well as why it is your special song.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk