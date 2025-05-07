Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is time to play the Genius Game - but who are the players competing? 🕵️‍♂️

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Genius Game is back with a new episode this evening.

David Tennant hosts the new game show on ITV.

But who are the players competing in the Genius Game?

It is time for another round of the Genius Game - ITV’s newest game show. TV legend David Tennant hosts the programme which made its debut last week.

The Doctor Who star has invited some of the country's most brilliant minds to take part in the ultimate TV challenge. The players will continue to face the ultimate battle of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who are the players competing in this moreish new reality game show? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Genius Game on TV today?

David Tennant in Genius Game on ITV | ITV/ Remarkable Entertainment

The show will return with a brand new episode on ITV tonight (May 7). It is scheduled to start at 9pm and will run for just over an hour, finishing at approximately 10.15pm.

The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Having said goodbye to another player, nine return for their third Main Match and compete to try to crack a 10-letter code word in Codebreakers. One player becomes the Undercover Agent and it's their job to protect the word and stop the other players from working it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of Genius Game?

David Tennant - he of Doctor Who and Harry Potter fame - is the host and presenter of the game show on ITV. He will be 11 so-called geniuses as they compete across eight episodes.

The cast includes:

Alison ‘The Author’ - 57, Crime Writer, East of England

Amanfi ‘The Coach’ - 23, Business Graduate, South London

Bhasha ‘The Doctor’ - 28, Doctor (GP), North London

Benjamin ‘The Professor’ - 36, Associate Professor, Brighton

Charlotte ‘The Chemist’ - 23, PHD student, London

India ‘The Student’ - 21, student, Salisbury

Ken ‘The Comedian’ - 35, comedian and poker player, London

Bodalia ‘The DJ’ - 29, DJ and Doctor, Birmingham

Paul ‘The Businessman’ - 58, retired global sales director, Newcastle

Rebecca 'Bex' ‘The Entrepreneur’ - 37, MD, Huddersfield

Scott ‘The Scientist’ - 30, forensic scientist, Tamworth

What to expect from Genius Game?

Viewers will see David Tennant take on the role of The Creator in the eight-part series which originates from South Korea, and guide players as they attempt to navigate each uniquely crafted challenge. But who has what it takes to deceive, collude and outsmart their opponents to become the first UK winner of Genius Game?

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.