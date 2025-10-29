Hazbin Hotel is back and there are plenty of new songs to listen to! 👀📺

Hazbin Hotel is back in business!

Charlie Morningstar is on a quest to redeem ‘sinners’.

But which songs can you expect to hear in season 2?

A brand new season of Hazbin Hotel has finally arrived - and there is plenty of new music to enjoy. The hit animated show is a musical and features some true earworms.

Charlie Morningstar might be on a quest to redeem sinners, but there is still time for a song and dance. After an almighty wait, the show is finally back for series two on Prime Video and will be putting out two episodes each week.

But which songs feature in the new episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

Does Hazbin Hotel have original music?

Hazbin Hotel season 2 | Courtesy of Prime

Vivienne Medrano’s animated show is a musical but it is not a jukebox one - and instead features its own original tracks. For season one, the music was written and composed by Andrew Underberg and Sam Haft.

Full song list for Hazbin Hotel

Season 1

Happy Day in Hell

Poison

Hell is Forever

Stayed Gone

It Starts with Sorry

Whatever It Takes

Respectless

Loser, Baby

Hell’s Greatest Dad

More Than Anything

Welcome to Heaven

You Didn’t Know

Out for Love

Ready For This

More Than Anything (Reprise)

Finale

Season Two

Hazbin Guarantee (Trust Us)

Once We Get Up There

Like You

Sera’s Confession

Gravity

The full season two soundtrack is set to be released on November 19, with just the music from episodes one through five available to listen to right now.

How to listen to Hazbin Hotel’s soundtrack?

The music from season one - and the early stages of series two - can be found on streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify. The full soundtrack for the initial eight episodes can be listened to already.

Five tracks from season two have been released so far, following the release of episode one and two. The full soundtrack will be out on November 19, the date of the season two finale.

The cast of the show also sing on the tracks including Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar, Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, and Alex Brightman as Adam.