How Center Parcs Woburn Forest is transformed into a Christmas Winter Wonderland revealed in pictures
Every year Center Parcs transforms its popular resorts into Winter Wonderlands for the festive season and it involves a lot of co-ordination.
Adam McDonnell, deputy leisure services manager at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, oversees the magical transformation as the village prepares to welcome around 28,000 people in less than a month between December 9th and January 2nd. Here we take you through the epic transformation in pictures.
1. What can visitors expect to see and do over Christmas?
There are a number of festive activities taking place in the village during Winter Wonderland including Festive Pony Rides
Center Parcs is big on trees being set in a forest so what about the most famous of trees for Christmas? Retail will be delivering around 750 Christmas trees to guest lodges and there will be 50 trees around the village decorated