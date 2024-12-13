I’m a Celeb is back for one night only 📺

I’m a Celebrity reunion episode will air on ITV tonight.

All of your favourites will be back for the last episode of 2024.

It will feature behind the scenes footage and interviews.

I’m a Celebrity fans will get to enjoy one last go with all of their favourites from the 2024 series. The latest season came to an end on Sunday December 8 with Danny Jones being crowned the winner.

The McFly singer was just part of the cast for this year’s edition of ITV hit - and the full cast has received rave reviews. Many have hailed the camp as one of the best for years with GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney and more winning the hearts of the public.

If you are already missing your jungle favourites, ITV is treating us to one last episode in a pre-Christmas treat. Make sure you don’t miss out - here’s all you need to know:

When is the I’m a Celebrity reunion special?

I'm A Celebrity Rev Richard Coles, Danny Jones, and Coleen Rooney/ITV

The final I’m a Celeb episode - following the crowning of Danny at the weekend - will air on ITV on Friday (December 13). It is titled I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Coming Out and it will feature a behind the scenes look at what happened when the celebs left the jungle.

It is one last chance to see the wonderful 2024 cast all together, before they go their separate ways. And what a camp it has been - one of the best in a long while, fans have said.

What time does it start?

The I’m a Celeb episode on Friday will start at 9pm, which might ring more than a few bells for dedicated viewers. It is scheduled to run for 65 minutes including adverts - and will end at 10.05pm.

What to expect from the I’m a Celebrity reunion episode?

On its website, the Radio Time advises that viewers can expect a behind the scenes look at what happened when the celebs returned to paradise after leaving the jungle. It will feature interviews and other footage.

The website adds: “Featuring interviews with the stars' friends and family as they wait for their return and access all areas to the 2024 campers as they gather for a wrap party and reminisce on their time in the jungle. Ant and Dec present.”

Will I’m a Celebrity be back in 2025?

The show is due to return next winter, it has been a fixture on ITV’s annual schedule since 2002. I’m a Celeb saw an uptick in viewers during this season - and it improved on the figures for the previous year’s final.

Are you planning on tuning in to watch the I’m a Celebrity reunion episode? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].