The band that famously gave Noel Gallagher his first job in music are set to keep audiences warm throughout the winter months.

Inspiral Carpets are hitting the road this winter with a series of UK tour dates.

The Manchester icons are set for dates in Newcastle, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Birmingham as part of their 18-concert tour.

Here’s where the band are performing and how you can get tickets to those events that haven’t sold out - yet.

They are considered by many to be one of the three reasons that Manchester guitar-based acts blew up in the ‘90s, alongside the likes of The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays. They also drafted a young Noel Gallagher, giving him his first job in the music business before Oasis—and before The Rain.

Continuing to be an influence on bands in the current music scene, the incomparable Madchester group are set to hit the road once again this winter, with 18 dates across the United Kingdom, including Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and Margate, to name a few.

For older music fans, it’s a chance to relive the nostalgia before Cool Britannia ruled the (air)waves with acts like Oasis, Blur, Pulp and many more becoming huge forces in the country’s music scene, but for younger fans it’s a chance to find out what your band’s favourite band is all about—and why they are so celebrated amongst music fans

Where are Inspiral Carpets touring in the UK this winter?

You can catch the band perform at the following venues on the following dates, but be warned - several shows have already sold out, so you might need to check out the secondary market if FOMO kicks in.

When can I get tickets to see Inspiral Carpets on their winter tour?

General ticket sales are currently underway and are available from ticketing outlets including Ticketmaster, Ticketweb and local ticketing outlets in your area (where applicable).

For those, however who missed out on tickets, you can check secondary markets, including Twickets or StubHub for a chance to see the band instead.

