Jess Glynne and Billy Ocean head to Bedford park

Some of the biggest names in pop, dance and classical music are heading to town this weekend for the Bedford Park Concerts.

They get under way on Friday August 3 with a night headlined by ‘80s chart-topper Billy Ocean, famed for huge hits including When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car, Suddenly and Love Really Hurts Without You.

Support comes from ‘80s and ‘90s hitmakers Aswad - best known for songs including Don’t Turn Around and Shine - Jaki Graham, Loose Ends and The Christians, whose songs Harvest for the World and Ferry Cross the Mersey made the top 10 1988 and 1989.

One of the biggest stars of modern British music, Jess Glynne, takes to the stage on Saturday night. The triple Brit Award nominee and platinum-selling artist came into the public prominence in 2014 as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award winning number 1 hit Rather Be. She scored another number one earlier that same year on Route 94’s My Love. The pop sensation has since become one of the biggest UK breakthrough acts of recent years.

Her chart-topping debut album I Cry When I Laugh turned double platinum in the UK, making it the biggest selling debut album of 2015. Jess is also one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles. More recently she teamed up with Tinie Tempah on the smash hit single Not Letting Go. Since then Jess has been tour in all over the world and has been back in the charts featuring on Rudimental’s new single These Days, which has become her latest chart hit single triumph. Support comes in the form of a DJ set from Basement Jaxx, whose hits include Romeo and Red Alert, plus rising stars Sam Wills and Hannah Jane Lewis.

The weekend culminates on Sunday with the Bedford Park Proms, when musician, broadcaster and media personality Lesley Garrett will sing with London Gala Orchestra and the Bedford Choral Society.

Visit bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk for tickets.