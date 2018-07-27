Jess Glynne speaks ahead of Bedford date

Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award winning chart-topper Rather Be was the anthem of 2014, and Jess Glynne was the lady with the vocals.

It was an introduction to the flame haired, sensational singer, and in the four years since, Jess has become one of the biggest breakthrough acts of recent times - and she’s a record breaker too; the first British woman in UK history to have seven number-one singles.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Bedford Park show Jess explained her passion for singing: “It’s my favourite thing to do. It’s my release, my therapy and the thing that brings me the most joy!” she said.

Jess has a chart-topping debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, under her belt, which has gone double platinum. It was the biggest selling debut album of 2015.

She has a sold-out UK arena tour to her name, and has collaborated with artists including Tinie Tempah and Rudimental. Awards, plaudits and critical acclaim? Piled high with this lass.

Her ego is still most definitely in check though. Jess has had more number ones than Adele or Kate Bush. How does that make you feel?

Jess Glynne

“Speechless and overwhelmed, and so grateful for everything. It’s an emotional time for me,” she admits.

In interviews, Jess comes across as level-headed and smart. Perhaps having a mother who worked in the music industry was an advantage.

“There are always pitfalls no matter what, but she most definitely warned me,” Jess says. And though she’s one of our highest profile performers, away from the stage, Jess chooses to keep things low-key: “I just try to live as privately as I can in my personal life, surrounded by my friends and family, and just take it all in my stride.

“I can’t avoid it, but I can learn to live around it,” she says of the fame game.

“My biggest learning curve has been to say ‘no.’ There is a lot asked of you in this industry and sometimes you forget to put yourself first.”

Jess will be joined by Basement Jaxx, Hannah Jane Lewis and Sam Wills for the show on Saturday.

Visit www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk for more details.