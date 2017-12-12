Join a journey into nonsense in Luton

Families are invited to enjoy Christmas with The Owl and the Pussycat, a fizzgiggious show all about where, what and who our family really are.

Theatregoers can join Owly-cat and fellow family members, Jumblie and Quangle Wangle Quee, in a story inspired by the nonsense world of Edward Lear.

The spongetaneous trio travel to the dolomphious land where the bong tree grows, learning all about the creatures who live there and their curious habits. Discover whether this meloobious family will return together – and whether they will always be a three.

Creators Ben Miles and Harriet Hardie have been making and producing shows as Full House Theatre for audiences in Bedfordshire and beyond since 2001.

Previous productions have included Big Red Bath, A Christmas Carol, The Elves and the Shoemaker and The Night Before Christmas.

Full House will be taking the show on tour to national venues in 2018 including The Lowry, Lyric Hammersmith, the Civic Barnsley.

The show opened this week at Luton Library Theatre, where it continues until Christmas Eve.

It runs for 60 minutes with no interval, and is suitable for ages four and above.

Tickets cost £10.50 or £9 for over-60s. All tickets on Christmas Eve cost £12. Call 01582 878100 to book.