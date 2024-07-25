Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first headline performance at Latitude 2024 may leave you with a “Club Foot.”

Kasabian is set to headline the first day of Latitude Festival 2024 (July 26 2024).

The group join London Grammar (July 27) and Duran Duran (July 28) as this year’s headline acts.

With Sergio Pizzorno and crew already on the touring circuit, here’s what they could be performing at Latitude 2024.

But what will the weather be like for their headline performance?

Kasabian have been tirelessly promoting their new album, “Happenings,” for the best part of the last month, with the group set to headline Latitude Festival 2024 tomorrow (July 26 2024.)

Many will recall the speculation that the group were to be the secret act on the Woodsies stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival to the point that betting for the band to be that act was suspended due to them being the overwhelming favourites.

But aside from the second worst kept secret in recent Glastonbury history (I still contend Foo Fighters at “The Churnups” was the worst), the band have been touring across the United Kingdom, including a huge hometown show in Leicester earlier this month, ahead of their widespread UK tour at the end of the year.

They’ve also managed to find the time in between to schedule performances in Ireland, South Korea and Japan before returning to our shores on November 8 2024 with their first UK tour date at that stage taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

But before all of that, there’s the matter of headlining Latitude 2024; so will the weather hold out for the group as they close the first full day of festivities at Henham Park, and what could they perform during their headline set?

What time is Kasabian performing at Latitude 2024?

Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian: the Leicester indie giants are set to headline night one of Latitude Festival 2024

Kasabian is set to perform on The Obelisk Stage at 9:30pm on July 26 2024, with their set expected to conclude at 11:00pm BST.

What’s the weather forecast for Kasabian’s set at Latitude 2024?

Despite the cloudy conditions the weather looks to be dry for Sergio Pizzorno and crew at Latitude this year. The Met Office forecast for Friday states Latitude punters can expect “sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for Kasabian at Latitude 2024

9:00pm: Partly cloudy night (18°c.)

10:00pm: Partly cloudy night (17°c.)

11:00pm: Partly cloudy night (17°c.)

12:00am: Partly cloudy night (16°c)

What could Kasabian perform at Latitude 2024?

What set should we look at? Possibly their “surprise” performance at Glastonbury Festival 2024, or their homecoming show in Leicester as part of their “Summer Solstice” event?

Instead, we look at their most recent setlist from their show at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth on July 23 2024 to get as close of an idea as possible of what Latitude Festival 2024 attendees might be in store for (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Call (Extended intro)

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Underdog

Shoot the Runner

Re‐Wired

You're in Love With a Psycho

Coming Back to Me Good (Deee-Lite's "Groove Is In The Heart" intro)

Algorithms

stevie

Treat (Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" intro)

Vlad the Impaler (Faithless' "Insomnia" intro)

Empire

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Reason Is Treason

Bless This Acid House

Fire