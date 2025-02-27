This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Latitude Festival have confirmed their latest additions to their 2025 event.

Mika, Billy Bragg and Doves are among the new names set to perform at Henham Park this summer.

Here’s the current line-up of acts performing between July 24 and July 27 2025.

Latitude Festival , the summer celebration of music, comedy, theatre, podcasts, and the arts at Henham Park , Suffolk, has unveiled an exciting wave of new additions to its 2025 lineup.

Renowned for his flamboyant style, powerhouse vocals, and theatrical stage presence, Mika has enchanted global audiences with era-defining hits like Grace Kelly, We Are Golden, and Popular Song.

Since his 2007 breakthrough with Life in Cartoon Motion , Mika has pushed creative boundaries, earning accolades from the BRITs, Grammys, and MTV while selling over 15 million albums worldwide.

The return of Doves marks a special moment for the Manchester indie legends. With their atmospheric soundscapes and evocative lyrics, their Latitude set will be their first major festival appearance since announcing their 2025 UK tour and upcoming album, Constellations for the Lonely.

A true icon of folk and protest music, Billy Bragg brings his signature blend of storytelling, activism, and raw emotion to Latitude. With a career spanning four decades, 11 studio albums, and collaborations with artists like Wilco, Johnny Marr, and Kirsty MacColl, Bragg’s set promises to be thought-provoking and inspiring.

They, along with a host of other acts include Jade Bird , corto.alto , Remember Monda y, Bricknasty and many more join the already-announced headliners Sting, Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim, Basement Jaxx, and Elbow.

Latitude 2025 - current line-up

Mika is one of a number of new additions confirmed this morning to be performing at Latitude 2025. | Getty Images

Sting

Snow Patrol

Fatboy Slim

Basement Jaxx

Mika

Doves

Billy Bragg

Jade Bird

Matilda Mann

Remember Monday

HiTech

Future Utopia

corto.alto

Pozer

Lambrini Girls

Bricknasty

KiLLOWEN

W.H. Lung

Humble The Great

Honeyglaze

jasmine.4.t

Sarah Julia

Tommy WÁ

Jacob Alon

Rosie Lowe

BBY

bôa

Cliffords

Chloe Qisha

Annahstasia

Elbow

Clean Bandit

Sigrid

Public Service Broadcasting

Greg Davies

Bridget Christie

Kaiser Chiefs

Leon Bridges

Air

Alison Moyet

Maribou State

Reggie Watts

Mark Watson

Huge Davies

Josh Baulf

Alessi Rose

Feeder

Example

Scouting For Girls

Kingfishr

Infinity Song

Buena Vista All Stars

MRCY

Låpsley

Palace

Sprints

Pale Waves

The Royston Club

Amble

Sorry

The War and Treaty

The Kiffness

NOFUN!

Hamish Hawk

Are there still tickets to attend Latitude 2025?

There are indeed weekend and day tickets available for Latitude 2025, taking place at Henham Park, Suffolk on July 24 to July 27 2025. For more information and to look at what packages are available, visit Ticketmaster UK .

