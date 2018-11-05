Learn all about Gordon’s wild adventures around the world in Dunstable show

Wildlife enthusiasts are in for a treat when broadcaster Gordon Buchanan brings his new show to Dunstable this week.

The acclaimed wildlife cameraman and presenter of the popular BBC Animal Family and Me series shares an insight into his 25-year career filming some of the world’s most fearsome and majestic animals.

Gordon will regale the audience with personal recollections of his globetrotting travels accompanied by his own film footage and photography, while offering audience members a chance to ask any questions about his world of weird, wild and wonderful wildlife.

With a reputation for relishing dangerous and tough assignments, Gordon has continued to be a familiar face on TV screens and is best known for his work on the Animal Family and Me series. These popular BBC programmes have seen him getting up close with elephants, snow wolves, bears, gorillas, polar bears and reindeers.

Hailing from the Isle of Mull in Western Scotland, Gordon’s passion for raising awareness of the world’s most endangered species and habitats has led to expeditions around the globe to places as diverse as South America, Asia, Africa, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Alaska.

Gordon comes to the Grove Theatre on Sunday, November 11, at 7pm. Call 01582 602080 to book.