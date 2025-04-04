Liverpool Sound City 2025: 50 new acts announced for this year's event including a 'superish' group
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Sound City 2025 have revealed 50 new acts set to perform at this year’s festival.
- The likes of Everyone Says Hi, Monks and Girl Group join confirmed acts including The Royston Club and Nieve Ella.
- Here’s the current list of acts performing this year and how you can get tickets to the two-day music extravaganza.
It’s less than a month until Sound City 2025 takes over Liverpool City Centre, with its dot-to-dot of emerging musical talent set to take place on May 3 and 4.
As the premier destination for new music discovery, Sound City showcases the most exciting emerging artists poised for a breakthrough year, with 50 new acts announced overnight joining an already stellar cast of up-and-comers to hitch your bandwagon to.
Joining acts such as The Royston Club, STONE, Rianne Downey and Nieve Ella in the first wave of announcements are the likes of Daytime TV are known for their anthemic indie rock sound, the psychedelic works of Hello Cosmos, shimmering synth-pop courtesy of Litany and Everyone Says Hi - the “super(ish)” group of former Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick Hodgson, Pete Denton (The Kooks), Ben Gordon (The Dead 60s), Glenn Moule (Howling Bells), and guitarist Tom Dawson.
Alongside the music acts performing this year, the Sound City+ Conference will offer a packed schedule of discussions, workshops, masterclasses, and networking, solidifying Sound City's pivotal role in the music industry by supporting emerging creative and industry talent.
This year, the conference partners with the BPI, bringing its acclaimed In Tune With Tomorrow Summit to Liverpool for the first time. This core strand will feature a full day of future-focused content on supporting talent and human-led creativity, including a keynote from BPI CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE.
Attendees can also look forward to a fireside chat with Isabel Garvey, COO of Warner Music UK, exploring modern success in music, and Vanessa Bosåen, President of Virgin Music UK, will lead key conversations within the BPI sessions and many more spirited conversations this year.
Liverpool Sound City 2025 - current line-up
Musical acts
- The Royston Club
- Dylan John Thomas
- Stone
- Nieve Ella
- Rianne Downey
- Overpass
- Panic Shack
- Siobhan Winifred
- Keo
- Imogen And The Knife
- The Guest List
- Ist Ist
- The Cheap Thrills
- Disgusting Sisters
- Brogeal
- Keyside
- Charlie Pittman
- Alex Spencer
- Delights
- Maya Delilah
- Cliffords
- The Heavy North
- Basht
- TTSSFU
- The Clause
- Better Joy
- The Stingrays
- Precious Pepala
- Mandrake Handshake
- Mitch Saunders
- Aimee Fatale
- Arkayla
- Big Sleep
- Deary
- Dirty Blonde
- Florence Road
- EVER
- Florentenes
- Mudi Sama
- Nancy Williams
- The Solaas
- White Flowers
- Permanent (Joy)
- Bank Details
- Bathing Suits
- Sair
- Shania Sabrina
- TONTO
- The Kowloons
- Everyone Says Hi
- Monks
- Girl Group
- Ellur
- Rosellas
- Daytime TV
- Matt-Felix
- Paige Kennedy
- Fletchr Fletchr
- M60
- The Lags
- Cooper T
- Caitlyn Eve
- Montello
- The Zebecks
- Liz Owen
- Barstaff
- Hannah Morgan
- Ruby J
- Oscar Blue
- Miles Temp
- Hannah Weedall
- ELLiS.D
- Dylan Robert
- East Exchange
- Honey Motel
- Bones
- Neil Noa
- Room Two
- Tod Modern
- Will McGlade
- Hello Cosmos
- Louis Oliver
- Hyphen
- Grace Gachot
- Amber Saqladi
- Aimei
- Hongza
- Fraya Ofoeme
- Tian Qiyi
- Dovegate
- A Thousand Mad Things
- The Cases
- Litany
- Harry Fazakerley
- Day We Ran
- The Balla
- DJ 2 Kind
- Immi Dash
- L100 Cypher
- Dayzy
- DJ Amber Rose
Guest speakers:
- Gee Davy – Chief Executive, AIM
- Joe Frankland – Chief Executive, PRS Foundation
- Ammo Talwar MBE – Chief Executive, Punch Records
- Stephanie Haughton-Campbell – Chief Operating Officer, UK Music
- Karen Emanuel – Chief Executive, Key Production Group
- James Gaster – Managing Director, Mahogany Music
- Fiona McAuley – Senior Director of Digital Marketing UK & EU, BMG
- Ruth Barlow – Director of Live Licensing, Beggars Group
- Sumit Bothra – Founder, SB3 Management
- Dr Jo Twist OBE – CEO, BPI
- Isabel Garvey – Chief Operating Officer, Warner Music UK
- Vanessa Bosåen – President, Virgin Music UK
Where can I get tickets to attend Sound City 2025?
Tickets to attend Sound City 2025 in Liverpool this year are available now through See Tickets, which include day, weekend tickets and admission to the conferences on offer.
Looking for what other festivals are on offer in the United Kingdom in 2025? Check out our ongoing guide to this year’s UK summer festival season or our rumoured acts to perform at Glastonbury 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.