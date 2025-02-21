Love is Blind is back with a brand new series. The first batch of episodes arrived on Valentine’s Day - and more are coming over the next few weeks.
It has arrived just in time to fill the Love Island: All Stars shaped hole in the hearts of British viewers. Which aired its dramatic final on ITV2 - and fans were left shocked by it.
Netflix’s eighth series of Love is Blind features singletons from Minneapolis, Minnesota taking part in the experiment. But which couples have formed already - and which are no longer together?
The show will air over February and March 2025 on the streaming service. Remind yourself of the release schedule.
