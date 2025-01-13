Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Island: All Stars features many familiar faces in 2025

Love Island is returning for another season of All Stars tonight.

The cast features familiar faces from the past decade of the ITV2 show.

You may recognise the stars - but where have you seen them before?

Love Island: All Stars is back tonight and the ITV2 series is certainly living up to its name. Fans will recognise plenty of favourites from over the years when the new series kicks off.

Maya Jama is back to host, while Iain Stirling will be on hand to provide narration as usual. The show will air nightly throughout the coming weeks after its debut today (January 13).

Ahead of the start, ITV has confirmed the initial 12 celebrities who are part of the cast - but expect plenty of twists and turns. The broadcaster adds: “New bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win the £50,000 prize. You won’t want to miss it.”

But which seasons were the All Stars on - and where have you seen them outside of Love Island? Here’s all you need to know:

The cast is listed in alphabetical order based on their first names.

Catherine Agbaje - series 10

Love Island All Stars is back. | ITV

Fans will likely remember Catherine from the 10th series of Love Island back in the summer of 2023. During her run on the show 18 months ago, she was partnered up with a number of housemates - but most prominently Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

The couple were dumped from the villa on Day 38, after being voted out from the public. She is best known for appearing on Love Island.

Curtis Prichard - series 5

Love Island viewers should be well acquainted with Curtis by now - from his stint in the villa in series five in 2019, where he finished in fourth place with Maura Higgins. But prior to joining the ITV2 series, he was already a bit of a TV star.

Curtis was a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and 2018. Post-Love Island he has appeared on shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, alongside his brother AJ (also a dancer).

He also was the receptionist on BBC’s The Greatest Dancer, while he was on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion in 2021. Curtis competed in The Challenge UK in 2023 and later that year was on yet another Love Island spin-off - Love Island Games.

Elma Pazar - series 5

Yet another former star from the popular series five of Love Island - the year of Molly-Mae and Tommy. After her stint on the show in 2019, she has gone on to become a series regular on The Only Way is Essex on ITVBe - joining the show in 2022.

Gabby Allen - series 3

A fan favourite from the third series of Love Island, Gabby finished in fourth place back in 2017 alongside Marcel - more on him later! After her time in the villa, Gabby has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother as well as Celebrity Ghost Hunt and The Challenge: Double Agents.

India Reynolds - series 5

Continuing the strong representation from 2019’s beloved series five, India is part of the cast for Love Island: All Stars 2025. She joined the show as a bombshell in the back half of the show and finished in third place alongside Ovie Soko.

Prior to joining the villa, India had worked as a glamour model including The Sun’s page three, Nuts, FHM and Zoo. She appeared in an episode of Supermarket Sweep after leaving Love Island in 2019.

Kaz Crossley - series 4

Love Island fans might recognise Kaz from the fourth season of the ITV2 show back in 2018. She was a bombshell and entered as part of a Casa Amor twist, eventually coupling up with Josh Denzel - and they made it to the final, finishing third.

She was a participant in Celebrity Ex on the Beach in 2022 before going on to win The Challenge UK in 2023. Having won that show, Kaz competed in and also won The Challenge: World Championship.

Luca Bish - series 8

Luca made it all the way to the final of the eighth season of Love Island, back in 2022. He finished runner-up while partnered up with Gemma Owen. After leaving the villa he appeared on Soccer AM and Britain Gets Signing later that year.

He then competed in Celebrity MasterChef in 2023 and made it to the final. He finished as runner-up - and was due to return in December 2024 for Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off but the special was cancelled.

Marcel Somerville - series 3

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island: All Stars | ITV

One of the favourites from the early years of Love Island, Marcel is appearing alongside ex-Gabby on All Stars in 2025. Fans will of course remember that he was part of Blazin’ Squad before he appeared on the show.

Since his stint on Love Island, he has appeared on Come Dine With Me in 2020. He also co-hosted a podcast - It’s Not All Dad - with Jamie Jewitt and Jake Quickenden in 2021.

Nas Majeed - series 6

Nas was part of Love Island’s very first winter series - so All Stars will not be his first trip to the villa in South Africa. He appeared in the sixth season in early 2020.

After leaving the show, he was in an episode of Where Next with the Stars.

Olivia Hawkins - series 9

Before appearing in the ninth series of Love Island in winter of 2023, Olivia actually was on the ITV2 series previously. Eagle-eyed fans may recognise her from the intro section to Love Island in 2019 - she was a woman at the sandwich van owned by contestant Joe Garratt.

Olivia has had minor acting roles in shows like Top Boy, Queens of Mystery, Grace, EastEnders, Buffering and even Daniel Craig’s last Bond film No Time to Die. No wonder she might look familiar.

Ronnie Vint - series 11

You won’t have to cast your mind back far to remember Love Island contestant Ronnie. He appeared in the 11th season in the summer of 2024 - lasting until Day 26.

Ronnie has also had a career as a semi-professional footballer playing for teams like Dartford, Dulwich Hamlet, Lewes and most recently Ashford United.

Scott Thomas - series 2

Scott Thomas | ITV

Returning to the Love Island villa after almost a decade, Scott Thomas might be a familiar face to fans. He was part of the cast for 2016 and coupled up with Kady McDermott, finishing third place.

He is the twin brother of actor Adam Thomas (Waterloo Road and Emmerdale) and former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas. So perhaps that is also why he rings a bell.

Since Love Island he has appeared on shows such as Lorraine, Hot Property on BBC Three and This Morning.

