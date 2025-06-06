Love Island ‘spoilers’ as winners predicted - bookies issue series 12 odds

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Love Island series 12 hasn’t even started and already favourites have emerged 💕

The villa is not even full yet but already the winners of Love Island series 12 have been ‘predicted’. At least this is according to the pre-show bookies odds.

ITV revealed the cast for the latest season of the iconic reality show earlier in the week. One islander has pulled out early - and broke his silence after the departure.

Love Island, which recently celebrated its 10th birthday, will be back on ITV2 throughout the summer starting on Monday (June 9). It will be plenty of time before a winner is crowned, but that hasn’t stopped early frontrunners from emerging.

In its latest odds, Gambling.com has named the series 12 cast members being backed to be among the running at the end of the summer. See who the favourites to be top male and top female before the premiere.

1. Alima - 7/1

23-year-old wealth management client services executive Alima, from Glasgow, has long odds at the start of the show. She is 7/1 to be the top female, via Gambling.com. | ITV Photo: ITV

2. Meg - 6/1

A payroll specialist from Southampton, 25-year-old Meg currently has fairly long odds before the start of series 12. She is 6/1 to be the top female, via Gambling.com. | ITV Photo: ITV

3. Tommy - 5/1

The boy with the longest odds heading into the start of Love Island series 12 is this 22-year-old landscape gardener from Hertfordshire. Tommy is 5/1 to be the top male, via Gambling.com. | ITV Photo: ITV

4. Sophie - 5/1

Motivational speaker and author Sophie, 29 from Manchester, has fairly long odds to be in the running to be top female in Love Island series 12. She is currently 5/1 via Gambling.com. | ITV Photo: ITV

