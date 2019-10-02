Magic at The Moat amazes Luton audience

Luton punters experienced a show like never before when the Magicians at The Moat team took to the stage and entertained an audience of excited magic fans.

Led by Jim McIvor, known as Kanchojim, the performers wowed guests this month at Old Moat House, Nunnery Lane, with some visitors travelling in from London, Harlow, and Milton Keynes to watch.

The opening act was founder Kanchojim, who combined close-up magic with comedy to create a wedding scenario, and storytelling to the theme from The Exorcist.

He was followed by Taran Harvey-Chadwick, who performs magic for a living at well-known stores in London.

Jim said: “Taran again used great comedy one-liners, and amazed the kids with ‘sponge ball magic’ and close up tricks – not to mention his dynamic magical lights effect.

“We had Nathan Earl comparing throughout the evening and performing his amazing cup and ball routine; he clearly showed how to bring street magic to the stage.

“The work that Nathan did in background was well balanced, adding music to the right parts and keeping the atmosphere going.”

Also performing was Aidan O’Sullivan, with his “spellbinding mentalist act” that involved the entire audience.

The room was left baffled as to how he predicted people’s thoughts and choices – an especially proud moment for Aidan, as the crowd consisted of some professional magicians.

Jim is now on a mission to hold more shows and increase the popularity of magic in Luton.

He said: “The feedback from the audience was so complimentary. Not only did I make great new friends, but I totally enjoyed the evening, as did my outstanding team.

“The great news is the next show is currently being planned and a date will be released soon – not to mention the name of the fifth member to join our team, so that finally Luton has its own magicians ready to get it on the map.

“We would also like to thank pub manager Lina Auglyte, who helped make this all possible.”