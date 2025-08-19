The Great British Bake Off will be back for a new season in September. The first teaser was released last week and confirmed the return of host Noel Fielding after previous rumours of his departure.
Channel 4 has yet to confirm the exact date the doors to the tent will be flung open again but it has now revealed the cast for 2025. It includes a huge range of bakers from across the British Isles including a self-proclaimed ‘Yeastie Boy’.
Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will soon be casting their distinguished and discerning eyes over the creations from 12 new bakers. Meet the cast for The Great British Bake Off 2025 here.
