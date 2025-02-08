Michael McIntyre’s Big Show: who are the guests on BBC show this week?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show has confirmed its guests for Saturday February 8.
- Fellow comedian Josh Widdicombe is part of the line-up, along with former boxer Tony Bellew.
- Olly Alexander will provide the music for the night.
Michael McIntyre’s star-studded line-up of guests for the Big Show this week have been confirmed. It includes former boxing star - and I’m a Celeb contestant - Tony Bellew.
The broadcaster has also confirmed what time the programme will be on TV in January. It will air after the FA Cup action - as Gladiators has been pulled this week.
Fans can expect many A-list guests and celebrities to appear during the current run of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. But who will be on tonight’s episode?
Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025
Who are the guests on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show this week?
Josh Widdicombe is awoken for an edition of the Midnight Gameshow, on this episode of the show.
Boxing star Tony Bellew hands over his phone in Send to All, and the Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins gets the shock of his life in the Unexpected Star Star of the Show tonight (February 8). With music from Olly Alexander
M People's Heather Small gets stuck in a lift in the Unexpected Star. The music this episode will be provided by Calum Scott.
Where do you know the guests from?
Josh Widdicombe
Comedy star Josh is a familiar face on the TV. He has been a regular on The Last Leg since 2012, as well as appearing on seasons of Taskmaster and on Mock the Week.
He also starred in his own sitcom on the BBC - titled Josh. It ran from 2015 to 2017.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Tony Bellew
Former boxer Tony Bellew has had quite the career - both in and out of the ring. If you don’t recognise him from his professional fighting days, you may remember him from I’m a Celebrity on ITV.
He appeared in the 2023 series of the long-running reality show and finished as a runner-up. Bellew also appeared as antagonist "Pretty" Ricky Conlan in Creed and Creed III.
Justin Hawkins
Justin is best known as the frontman for the glam rock band The Darkness. They were the musicians behind the track I Believe in a Thing Called Love.
Hawkins has a popular YouTube channel Justin Hawkins Rides Again which launched in 2021. He is still releasing videos on the platform.
Olly Alexander
Olly was the frontman of the popular group Years & Years. He was also Britain’s Eurovision entry for 2024.
In 2021, Olly played Ritchie Tozer in Channel 4’s drama series It's a Sin - about the AIDS crisis.
What do you think of the guests on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show this week? Let me know by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.