Million Dollar Secret host: who is the host of Netflix reality show? Where you know him from
- Netflix has dropped its own Traitors-like show.
- Million Dollar Secret will scratch that itch left by the BBC hit.
- But who is the host - and where do you know him from?
If you have a Traitors-shaped hole in your heart, Netflix might just have the show for you. Million Dollar Secret perfectly scratches the social game itch.
Unlike most of Netflix’s shows, it is being released weekly in batches of episodes. It involves players attempting to win a million dollars by hiding the fact they already have the money.
But who is the host of the show - and why does he look and sound so familiar? Here’s all you need to know:
When does Million Dollar Secret release on Netflix?
Netflix normally drops all of its shows in one go, but Million Dollar Secret is one of the few it is releasing weekly. The streaming giant does tend to revert to a more traditional release schedule for its reality and competition style shows - like Love is Blind.
Million Dollar Secret will be released on the following dates:
- March 26 - Episodes 1–3
- April 2 - Episodes 4–6
- April 9 - Episodes 7–8
Who is the host of Million Dollar Secret?
English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz is the host of the show and you might find yourself recognising him - or at least his voice. He was the voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
He was also the voice of Big Daddy in Sing and Sing 2. While he also played Garthan Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy and was also Pete in Shaun of the Dead.
More recently he was Johannes Van Der Velde in the first season of Amandaland on the BBC. He has also had roles in shows such as Rick and Morty.
How does Million Dollar Secret work?
On its Tudum website, Netflix explains: “Twelve strangers arrive at a sumptuous lakeside estate. In each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of the boxes are empty, but one contains $1 million and the money is for that guest to keep — as long as they manage not to let on that the prize is in their possession.”
