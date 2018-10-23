Beds village set to feel the funk as Wonderband hits the hall

Uncle Funk &The Boogie Wonderband bring disco’s greatest hits to Toddington Village Hall next week.

The band, who are regulars at Glastonbury Festival, have played to more 100,000 people so far this year at festivals all over the country including Standon Calling, Silverstone, Bug Jam and Oxted’s beer festival. They played a sold-out show in Toddington last year.

Decked out in outrageous costumes that would have raised eyebrows in the ‘70s, the band is led by outrageous frontman Uncle Funk and singer Susan Pinky, aka Sue Darwar, who lives in Luton.

Sue said: “We’ve had an amazing summer playing some massive stages all over the country to huge crowds, but we do like an intimate gig, and the Toddington show last year was a lot of fun.”

Singer Uncle Funk added: “Our show is designed to keep smiles on faces and feet firmly on the dance floor. Every song is a bona-fide disco classic from the greatest era of music.”

The band play what they describe as the “Greatest Hits Of Disco Volume 1”. Every number is a 70s disco chart-topper. Many of the band have played with some of the industry’s top stars including Kylie Minogue, Amy Winehouse, Take That, The Jacksons, Shirley Bassey and more.

The show comes to Toddington on Saturday, November 3. Tickets cost £22. See wegottickets.com to book.