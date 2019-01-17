Bronx, Cancer Bats and Atreyu among latest Slam Dunk line up additions

The Bronx, Cancer Bats and Atreyu are among the latest acts which have been added to the Slam Dunk Festival line up which returns in May.

The Impericon stage at Slam Dunk has become a festival institution and 2019 is set to continue its legacy.

American powerhouses The Bronx, visceral outfit Cancer Bats and hardcore supergroup Angel Du$t will join Glassjaw, Gallows, Turnstile and Knocked Loose, completing the first of two heavy stages set to feature at this year’s festival.

Cancer Bats said in a statement: “I’m not gonna even pretend to hide how pumped we are to be playing a stage packed with all of our best homies all day.

“This line-up is the sickest space jam of a Slam Dunk line-up since Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny teamed up to save the universe.”

Other new names joining the line up include WSTR, Real Friends, Seaway, Pagan, The World Alive and Milk Teeth.

Mixing British punk sensibilities and '90s grunge with contemporary indie melodies, Milk Teeth are set to make their return to the festival after their guitar driven debut was marked as a festival highlight in 2017.

Atreyu are one of the most recognisable names in metalcore and will be making their debut at the festival.

Atreyu said: “It’s been far too long since Atreyu has touched down on UK soil.

“We can’t think of a better way to break the silence than Slam Dunk.”

Fan favourites WSTR, Seaway and Real Friends will be joining Aussie new comers Pagen and metalcore stalwarts The World Alive.

After the success of Slam Dunk South’s move to Hatfield House last year, organisers have also announced plans for a new site for Slam Dunk North, moving to Leeds’ Temple Newsam Estate.

Slam Dunk North is on Saturday, May 25 and Slam Dunk South is on Sunday, May 26.

All the latest additions will join previously announced acts which include All Time Low, Bad Religion, Bullet For My Valentine, Glassjaw, New Found Glory, NOFX, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids and Waterparks.

Tickets on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkfestival.com and tickets cost £59 before fees.